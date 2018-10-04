commercial life / design

Back to basics

by David Carlson on Oct 4, 201812:31 No Comments

Jasper Morrison mobile phone

Punkt. has released a second mobile phone called MP 02, once again designed by Jasper Morrison.

Like its predecessor, it’s a simple mobile phone for calling and texting but this time with 4G LTE, tethering for Internet access, and BlackBerry Secure (the first non-BlackBerry handset to use the BlackBerry Secure embedded technology). Again eye-catching without being showy, with excellent ergonomics and audio quality, the MP 02 is an entirely new product: different hardware, subtly different physical aesthetics, threaded text-messaging, and bespoke UI.

The MP02 is not a ‘detox phone’. It’s a new kind of everyday phone, for people who have realized that smartphones can get in the way of life, and actually create invisible barriers between people. Real talking, rather than the exchange of text (i.e. data), is still often the most efficient way to connect – and is always the most human. So, no distractions, no notifications. But when you decide that you want to access the Internet, it’s there. Whether in combination with a small tablet or a 15″ laptop, MP 02 users can fine-tune their digital toolkit to suit their needs, benefiting from a sensible-sized keyboard screen.

Tags: , ,

Previous articleThe Resting Animal Collection

Related articles

Products of the month at Shop by Jasper Morrison
commercial life / design

Products of the month at Shop by Jasper Morrison

by David Carlson on Jan 11, 2010 1 Comment
Shop by Jasper Morrison just put up the products of the month. This time a cork bowl, a dustpan, an outdoor brush, a brown tape and a bucket. The Shop which is situated in one part of the Jasper Morrison studio is worth a visit next time you are in London. As simple and straight...
Phonebloks - made to upgrade and repair
commercial life / design / sustainability

Phonebloks – made to upgrade and repair

by David Carlson on Oct 11, 2013 1 Comment
Phonebloks is an interesting crowdfunding project created by Dave Hakkens. If you think we are throwing away technology that are still working, and that personalisation is important – maybe this is something for you to support. Phonebloks already has just below a million supporters. The market of electronic devices is growing rapidly, but it feels...
The 1992 Jasper Morrison JM beer for Falcon
commercial life / culture / design

The 1992 Jasper Morrison JM beer for Falcon

by David Carlson on Feb 6, 2014 1 Comment
Over the years David Report has been involved in discussions about a beer from the past. We have tried to image search it over the net without any luck. We are talking about the iconic JM beer by Jasper Morrison for Swedish Falcon. But – he who saves he has. After a more physical search at the...

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

About David Report

David Report is an influential blog and online magazine that since 2006 explores the intersection of design, culture and business. Our readers share our interest and curiosity in everything from art, architecture, culture, design and fashion to food, innovation, music, sustainability and travel.

Instagram

Newsletter

Loading...Loading...


© 2018 David Report. All Rights Reserved.
Created by oblador, theme originally by wpshower.