The resting animals are inspired by a series of research interviews we made with people about their objects in their homes. We found that many interesting stories were connected to the figurative objects they owned. This was interesting to look into further and we found studies that showed how people looking at pets or soft toys had a positive feeling of wellbeing. Dopamine and Oxytocine were released in the body, giving a sense of calm. This has even been proven to work in treatment in patients suffering from depression, says Anna Lindgren from Front design.