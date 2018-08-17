CROWDED – Limited Edition Cycling Jersey

The design of Crowded, a Limited Edition Cycling Jersey is from an original artwork named ‘Crowded’ by Sidney Waerts (aka SIT) who showed at The Scarlett Gallery in Stockholm 2012. The jersey is produced by Stolen Goat, a UK cycling apparel company who use best quality garments, made in Belgium.

I just had my urban art gallery as a popup on Gotland for the Summer, which was fun and a change from photography for a while. I created a few cool events with the artists whilst there. One of which has just arrived (a bit late) to Stockholm. I am a huge road cycling fan, the fault of Gustav Larsson (ex Swedish Olympic time trialist) who I photographed several years ago. So, I decided to create a limited edition cycling jersey, says Anthony Hill, the founder of The Scarlett Gallery.

Edition Size is 200 and the jersey was created especially for the ‘Scarlett X Gotland’ Summer event. Available from The Scarlett Gallery web shop.