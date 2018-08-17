design / fashion

CROWDED – Limited Edition Cycling Jersey

by David Carlson on Aug 17, 201813:54 No Comments

CROWDED

The design of Crowded, a Limited Edition Cycling Jersey is from an original artwork named ‘Crowded’ by Sidney Waerts (aka SIT) who showed at The Scarlett Gallery in Stockholm 2012. The jersey is produced by Stolen Goat, a UK cycling apparel company who use best quality garments, made in Belgium.

I just had my urban art gallery as a popup on Gotland for the Summer, which was fun and a change from photography for a while. I created a few cool events with the artists whilst there. One of which has just arrived (a bit late) to Stockholm. I am a huge road cycling fan, the fault of Gustav Larsson (ex Swedish Olympic time trialist) who I photographed several years ago. So, I decided to create a limited edition cycling jersey, says Anthony Hill, the founder of The Scarlett Gallery.

Edition Size is 200 and the jersey was created especially for the ‘Scarlett X Gotland’ Summer event. Available from The Scarlett Gallery web shop.

 



T-shirts in the post
design / fashion

T-shirts in the post

by David Carlson on Sep 22, 2007 Comments Closed
T-post offers you to subscribe to cool T-shirts. Once you sign up a package will arrive every six weeks. It’s almost like having a subscription to a magazine. All T-shirts from T-post have a design based on a current news item. This topic is always printed on the inside inside. Ping Intressant.se tags technorati :...
Headhoods new and improved
design / fashion

Headhoods new and improved

by David Carlson on Oct 27, 2008 Comments Closed
I wrote about the Headhoods collection here in the David Report blog a year ago. The site is now new and improved! They have some new nice headhoods and also a baby line. Each and every hood is designed and hand-printed in Brooklyn, New York. Andra bloggar om: kläder, mode, hoods, new york
The Fashion Movers and Shakers of 2014
culture / design / fashion

The Fashion Movers and Shakers of 2014

by David Carlson on Jan 10, 2014 Comments Closed
As we go into the New Year, it seems only fitting to look at the new. In this case, new designers on the verge of having their big break in 2014. These are the names to look out for in the world of fashion this coming year and beyond. Anthony Vaccarello This 31 year old...

About David Report

David Report is an influential blog and online magazine that since 2006 explores the intersection of design, culture and business. Our readers share our interest and curiosity in everything from art, architecture, culture, design and fashion to food, innovation, music, sustainability and travel.

