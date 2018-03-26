art / culture

Metamorphosis of flowers

by David Carlson on Mar 26, 201820:37 No Comments

My secret flower garden

The development of this series of My Secret Garden paintings was preceded by a great quest. Arne Quinze started this project 6 years ago by planting a flower meadow of more than 4000 plants and flowers around his house, achieving a complete metamorphosis in order to gain a better understanding of the dynamics of nature. How do plants grow, develop and behave? How do they evolve through the seasons? What is the symbiotic relationship between different plants? And above all, how do they influence us?

The My Secret Garden exhibition takes place 31 March 2018 – 14 May 2018 at Maruani Mercier Gallery, Kustlaan 90, Knokke, Belgium.

Tags: , , ,

Previous articleSnow motif cheese cake design

Related articles

The body as canvas
art / culture / design

The body as canvas

by Kristina Dryza on Jul 8, 2008 46 Comments
Emma Hack is an award winning body artist at the forefront of an art form growing in worldwide popularity. Her work has been seen at the Tiffany & Co store launch in Dubai, and a Playstation 2 commercial in Hong Kong. But it’s her 2007 collection titled ‘Oriental Delights’ that launched her on the world...
A new photo gallery concept
art / culture / fashion

A new photo gallery concept

by David Carlson on May 15, 2009 Comments Closed
Shutterlounge  is a new photo gallery concept, who allows collectors to purchase ready-to-hang photography from the comfort of their own home regardless of their access to local art galleries. Shutterlounge.com work with some of the most respected opinion leaders and image makers in the photo business to make limited-edition photography available for purchase.  The online gallery...
art / culture

the Way Sensing GO +

by David Carlson on Jun 24, 2009 Comments Closed
the Way Sensing GO + consists of two parts, a workshop and an installation from the outcome. The concept of this piece is building a digital version of The Way Things Go (Peter Fischli and David Weiss, 1987) assembling a chain of electric modules which has both input and output. The first version the Way Sensing...

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

About David Report

David Report is an influential blog and online magazine that since 2006 explores the intersection of design, culture and business. Our readers share our interest and curiosity in everything from art, architecture, culture, design and fashion to food, innovation, music, sustainability and travel.

Instagram

Newsletter

Loading...Loading...


© 2018 David Report. All Rights Reserved.
Created by oblador, theme originally by wpshower.