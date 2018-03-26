Metamorphosis of flowers

The development of this series of My Secret Garden paintings was preceded by a great quest. Arne Quinze started this project 6 years ago by planting a flower meadow of more than 4000 plants and flowers around his house, achieving a complete metamorphosis in order to gain a better understanding of the dynamics of nature. How do plants grow, develop and behave? How do they evolve through the seasons? What is the symbiotic relationship between different plants? And above all, how do they influence us?

The My Secret Garden exhibition takes place 31 March 2018 – 14 May 2018 at Maruani Mercier Gallery, Kustlaan 90, Knokke, Belgium.