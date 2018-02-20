commercial life / culture / design

Snow motif cheese cake design

by David Carlson on Feb 20, 2018
nendo for Flanders
A branding and a new product design project by nendo for Flanders Co. Ltd. a firm based in Kushiro, Hokkaido 
that specializes in manufacturing and selling of confectioneries. Hokkaido is located in the north of Japan and is renowned for its dairy farming and the production of its milk and dairy products. 
The brand was named N taken from the word north and the logo was kept to a minimal with just a triangle 
that points to this direction reflecting the firms expertise in making confectioneries using the ingredients of Hokkaido. 
A cheese cake was decided as the brands first product to be designed. 
When the box is opened a snowy landscape reminiscent of Hokkaido is presented, and when the tree is pulled out 
a cheesecake appears from beneath the snow. The snow is made from icing sugar, and the tree can be picked up like a cocktail stick. 
The idea was inspired by the traditional techniques of the north that by storing vegetables and fruit in the snow 
a self-preservation occurs that enhances sweetness intensity.
