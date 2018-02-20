Snow motif cheese cake design

A branding and a new product design project by nendo for Flanders Co. Ltd. a firm based in Kushiro, Hokkaido
that specializes in manufacturing and selling of confectioneries. Hokkaido is located in the north of Japan and is renowned for its dairy farming and the production of its milk and dairy products.
The brand was named “N” taken from the word “north” and the logo was kept to a minimal with just a triangle
that points to this direction reflecting the firm’s expertise in making confectioneries using the ingredients of Hokkaido.