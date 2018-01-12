commercial life / design

Rug Parquet by Front Design

by David Carlson on Jan 12, 201813:50 No Comments

The design group Front presents Parquet – a new line of rugs and poufs for GAN at the IMM Cologne fair. The three colorful handcrafted kilims Tetragon, Rhomb and Hexagon were inspired by patterns of classic parquet flooring.

The geometrical shapes and the colours create an illusion of depth in the pattern. The irregular outlines make the rugs modular and fit together as a jigsaw puzzle.

We were inspired by old floors in palaces and churches that often were decorated. We wanted to create a colourful rug with geometrical patterns, says Sofia Lagerkvist.

Rug by Front design

The old craft of parquet flooring were translated by the skilled weavers in the traditional kilim technique, says Anna Lindgren.

Tags: , ,

Previous articleThe Nuage promenade in the Miami design district

Related articles

Front and Nendo at Axor WaterDream
art / commercial life / design

Front and Nendo at Axor WaterDream

by David Carlson on Jul 2, 2013 Comments Closed
The WaterDream concept has been a distinct element of Axor’s product development cycle. Head of Axor Philippe Grohe invites design partners to think about the water experience in a completely fresh way. Using an open process that is based on dialog, Swedish design trio Front and Japanese design studio Nendo were asked to re-think the...
A matter of balance and ice cream
commercial life / design

A matter of balance and ice cream

by David Carlson on Nov 20, 2013 Comments Closed
Swedish designer trio Front has released two new products recently. One is a drinking service for Ballantine’s 12 whisky consisting of five pieces balancing, elegantly, one on top of the other in a seemingly magical way. Front would like to  encourage you to blend your own perfect mix of Ballantine’s 12 whisky, ice and water. The...

What do you think?

Name required

Website

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

About David Report

David Report is an influential blog and online magazine that since 2006 explores the intersection of design, culture and business. Our readers share our interest and curiosity in everything from art, architecture, culture, design and fashion to food, innovation, music, sustainability and travel.

Instagram

Newsletter

Loading...Loading...


© 2018 David Report. All Rights Reserved.
Created by oblador, theme originally by wpshower.