Rug Parquet by Front Design

The design group Front presents Parquet – a new line of rugs and poufs for GAN at the IMM Cologne fair. The three colorful handcrafted kilims Tetragon, Rhomb and Hexagon were inspired by patterns of classic parquet flooring.

The geometrical shapes and the colours create an illusion of depth in the pattern. The irregular outlines make the rugs modular and fit together as a jigsaw puzzle.

We were inspired by old floors in palaces and churches that often were decorated. We wanted to create a colourful rug with geometrical patterns, says Sofia Lagerkvist.