CAKE KALK encourages outdoor exploration with responsibility and respect

CAKE, manufacturer of lightweight electric off-road performance motorcycles has presented its first model, KALK. An all-electric high-performance off-road motorcycle designed for exploration and discovery. An evolution of light electric motorcycles previously customized by small builders, the KALK is engineered from scratch to give riders unprecedented reliability and durability, industry-leading performance and exceptional safety.

With a clear mission to contribute speeding up the transition towards a zero emission society, CAKE aims to turn the motorized two-wheeled future upside down, said Stefan Ytterborn, founder and CEO of CAKE.

Each component of the KALK had to be developed from scratch to support the category, since mountain bike parts are too weak and available motorbike parts too heavy. Every part of the KALK, including rolling chassis — frame, cockpit, wheels and tires — components, suspension and drive train, was engineered, designed and manufactured for optimal performance.

Light, silent and clean electric off-road motorbikes will make the era of noise, disturbance, pollution and complexity a thing of the past, Stefan Ytterborn continues. The category will evolve into an independent pursuit, offering action and magic in combination with responsibility and respect towards people and planet.

The name KALK was derived directly from kalksten, limestone being the bedrock of the island of Gotland, CAKE’s test grounds in Sweden. The bright white limestone CAKE has used for its test track, developing the KALK, is ideal for building jumps, curves, banks and rollers.