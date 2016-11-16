The Loopless and Buckleless Band for Apple watches

commercial life / design / fashion

The Loopless and Buckleless Band by Benjamin Hubert

Benjamin Hubert of experience design agency LAYER has designed LABB, an innovative injection moulded selfgripping strap for the new generation of Apple Watches.

skarmavbild-2016-11-16-kl-16-12-29

LABB – short for The Loopless and Buckleless Band – utilises a robust and easy-to-use fastening system in which the two halves of the strap simply grip along their entire surface for maximum traction and to avoid the need for complex buckles and loops.

skarmavbild-2016-11-16-kl-16-13-03

“Brasport Group approached Layer to materialise The LABB project simply because the studio was best qualified to meet the functional, stylistic and holistic specifications of the new-generation strap. And, what looked good on paper proved just as remarkable in practice – the studio explores each project from multiple angles and is never afraid to go against the grain, says Alain Dubois, CEO, Brasport Group.”

Design Benjamin Hubert

LABB is the first product for Swiss start-up Noomoon, which has received backing from watchstrap experts, Brasport Group. The innovative, patented strap launched yesterday on Kickstarter.

skarmavbild-2016-11-16-kl-16-12-41

