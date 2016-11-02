commercial life / culture / design

Soft stone massage pillows

by David Carlson on Nov 2, 201613:16 No Comments

Soft stone by CKR

Eero Koivisto, Ola Rune and Mårten Claesson of the Swedish design and architecture group Claesson Koivisto Rune is launching a set of massage pillows for Dream, Japan.

Claesson Koivisto Rune

One of the main challenges of this commission was to encourage the brand to go against the Japanese medical device market sector norms of employing an attention-grabbing mixture of fabrics, colours and forms for the product’s design in order to communicate various functions and carve out a market position, says Eero Koivisto.

massage pillows

We became convinced that there was another way to approach the product that might help it integrate in new ways into more customers daily lives. The result is the Soft Stone massage pillows, says Ola Rune.

design by Claesson koivisto rune

The Soft Stone massage pillows will be presented at “Trunk Hotel” in Aoyama, on the 4th of November, between 12:30 – 14:30, where Claesson Koivisto Rune will talk about their design philosophy and thoughts on the “Soft Stone” products.

soft stone

About David Report

David Report is an influential blog and online magazine that since 2006 explores the intersection of design, culture and business. Our readers share our interest and curiosity in everything from art, architecture, culture, design and fashion to food, innovation, music, sustainability and travel.

