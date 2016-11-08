Chaînes by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec is a collection of lights and screens based on a bell shaped module.

The luminous chains exist in white plaster or anodized aluminium (in blue, green or blond gold metal). The non-luminous screen is made in red glazed ceramic. Now the Chaînes collections is presented in a exhibition at Galerie kreo in Paris until January 7th, 2017.