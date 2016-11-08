commercial life / design

A collection of lights and screens based on a bell shaped module

by David Carlson on Nov 8, 201618:35 1 Comment

Bouroullec exhibition at Galerie Kreo

Chaînes by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec is a collection of lights and screens based on a bell shaped module.

skarmavbild-2016-11-08-kl-18-24-46

skarmavbild-2016-11-08-kl-18-25-22

The luminous chains exist in white plaster or anodized aluminium (in blue, green or blond gold metal). The non-luminous screen is made in red glazed ceramic. Now the Chaînes collections is presented in a exhibition at Galerie kreo in Paris until January 7th, 2017.

skarmavbild-2016-11-08-kl-18-25-03

skarmavbild-2016-11-08-kl-18-26-33

 

1 comment

  1. best resume says:

    Feb 8, 2017

    Home automation software focuses on making homes better, and often safer, through innovative technology. The world has come a long way from relying on home security provided by large corporations operating from remote locations.

