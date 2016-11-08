A collection of lights and screens based on a bell shaped module

The French brothers, Ronald and Erwan Bouroullec are just preparing an exhibition at Galerie Kreo in Paris. The exhibition will open January 26 and be up until March 8. Some exclusive previews below. Ping Intressant.se tags technorati : erwan ronan bouroullec galerie kreo design exhibition Andra bloggar om: ronan bouroullec, erwan bouroullec, design, utställning, paris...
French designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec presents an exhibition called Etapes at GRAND-HORNU, from March 8th, 2009 to May 31st 2009. From Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm. Andra bloggar om: design, bouroullec, utställning
One of the novelties that the Swedish lamp producer Wästberg will be introducing during the annual Stockholm Furniture Fair, 3 – 7 February, is the result of a progressive collaboration with the British design office Industrial Facility. The Industrial Facility w152 lamp is an electronic lamp that provides intelligent, universal power from three USB outlets,...