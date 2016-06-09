art / culture / design

First retrospective exhibition by nendo called The Space in Between

by David Carlson on Jun 9, 201620:15 No Comments

nendo

The first museum retrospective exhibition by nendo, will hold over a five month period at the Design Museum Holon, Israel. nendo’s designs begin by exploring and layering existing preconceptions, and then locating the gaps or “spaces” in between these layers to tie together new ideas. The idea behind this method is to gradually broaden the mind of the viewer. No less than 70 works divided into 6 categories of “spaces” will be exhibited, with the aim of providing visitors with a first-hand experience of this process.

nendo

nendo

Exhibition information
Design Museum Holon (Pinhas Eilon St. 8 Holon, 5845400, Israel)
Curator : Maria Cristina Didero
Dates : Until October 29, 2016

nendo

nendo

nendo

nendo

