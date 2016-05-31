German edition of the book Make Design Matter by David Carlson

We are happy to report that the book Make Design Matter by David Carlson, editor in chief of David Report, now is available in a German edition as well. The title is Design oder nicht Sein with sub title Das kleine rote Buch des guten Designs and it is published by Midas Verlag AG in Zürich Switzerland. The book is available from the publishers own webshop and from major online book stores like German Amazon and Bokus.
3 comments
antalya takilmaca says:
Aug 24, 2016
i really love it
Karen Lindemann says:
Oct 1, 2016
Very insightful and inspiring book – just enjoyable to read
