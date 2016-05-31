commercial life / culture / design / sustainability

German edition of the book Make Design Matter by David Carlson

by David Carlson on May 31, 20169:03 3 Comments

buch design oder nicht sein

We are happy to report that the book Make Design Matter by David Carlson, editor in chief of David Report, now is available in a German edition as well. The title is Design oder nicht Sein with sub title Das kleine rote Buch des guten Designs and it is published by Midas Verlag AG in Zürich Switzerland. The book is available from the publishers own webshop and from major online book stores like German Amazon and Bokus.

design oder nicht sein - david carlson

 

Tags: , , , ,

3 comments

  1. antalya takilmaca says:

    Aug 24, 2016

    i really love it

  2. Karen Lindemann says:

    Oct 1, 2016

    Very insightful and inspiring book – just enjoyable to read

  3. Karen Lindemann says:

    Oct 1, 2016

    Very insightful and inspiring book – just enjoyable to read

