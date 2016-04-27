art / culture / sustainability

Photographs of old fashioned roses offering cross-pollinating synesthesia

by David Carlson on Apr 27, 201616:05 1 Comment

Fanton Latour old fashioned rose

David Carlson, the editor in chief of David Report, has a long and deep relationship with old fashioned roses. His new series of rose photography started already eighteen years ago when the family moved to Falsterbo and the first rose bushes after careful selection were planted in the sandy soil. Today there are growing more than 125 bushes of over 80 different species of old roses, all contributing to transform the garden into a fragrant, lush oasis. Towards the end of June and beginning of July the garden is David’s private paradise, his own kingdom of glory.

The roses in the garden all have their peculiarities and what I invest in them, they give back a thousand times. The ones I have chosen to take photos of is all close to my heart, David Carlson says.

color proofing at the printing house

In his images David transform the roses from everyday garden plants to become symbolic multilayered objects. In this way, each image is an experience that involves several senses, not just the smell and sight, but also stimulates the tactile instinct and makes you want to reach out and touch the velvety leaves, weigh the flower in your hand. Their sensuality is accentuated against the black background, and we are given the opportunity to observe and familiarize ourselves with them as if for the first time.

rose photography

The old fashioned roses are part of humanity’s cultural history – legendary for its medicinal properties and inspiration for both poems as art. They offer a variety of qualities. Old fashioned roses are holistic sustainable and relevant to most of us by being a symbol of both beauty and love. We can dream us away in the amazing scents, multilayered flavors and their historical name – Fantin Latour, Aimable Amie, Jacques Cartier, Duchesse de Rohan, Stanwell Perpetual – all having a history that extends over several centuries. The old fashioned roses continue to touch us with its vital and cross-pollinating synesthesia, David concludes .

Stanwell perpetual rose

David’s rose photography will be part of an exhibition at Wadström Tönnheim Gallery in Skanör starting May 5th. All pictures were taken in natural light. The sizes of the prints are 85×85 cm, glued on a 2mm aluminum plate and DiaMounted behind 5mm plexiglas.

Tags: , , ,

Previous articleTactile and smart notebook by Nendo for smaller objects Next articleWorld’s first 3D-printed consumer wheelchair by Benjamin Hubert

Related articles

Architectural photography with a soul
architecture / art / culture

Architectural photography with a soul

by David Carlson on Oct 1, 2010 2 Comments
Anthony Hill is a photographer living in Stockholm. Born in a colourful seventies England. Here at David Report we like his work very much. Therefore we met up with Anthony and asked him about his most recent photos of Galleri Örsta in Kumla Sweden, designed by Claesson Koivisto Rune. I initially trained as a still...
Duffy Archive shows David Bowie images in Los Angeles
art / culture

Duffy Archive shows David Bowie images in Los Angeles

by David Carlson on Apr 23, 2011 1 Comment
The Duffy Archive is announcing their first ever US exhibition exclusively feating David Bowie images, hosted at celebrity jeweller Stephen Webster’s new Los Angeles flagship store and gallery. Stephen opened half a year ago and converted the top floor into a gallery for British artists. Duffy shot several sessions with David Bowie between 1972 and...
Art photography without tearing wallets open
art

Art photography without tearing wallets open

by David Carlson on Feb 15, 2011 3 Comments
Galerie Sakura ia a new parisian gallery that breaks the rules of the art photography market. The greater public is now able to buy a true art photograph, signed and numbered in small editions, without tearing their wallets open! First class service included as well are we told. Bathroom by Stéphane Louis Truck in snow...

1 comment

  1. Rashmi says:

    May 30, 2016

    How small things make great difference…Looking amazing

What do you think?

Name required

Website

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

About David Report

David Report is an influential blog and online magazine that since 2006 explores the intersection of design, culture and business. Our readers share our interest and curiosity in everything from art, architecture, culture, design and fashion to food, innovation, music, sustainability and travel.

Instagram

Newsletter

Loading...Loading...


© 2016 David Report. All Rights Reserved.
Created by oblador, theme originally by wpshower.