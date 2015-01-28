The exhibition Nothing to Wear by Pia Mouwitz challenges the idea that I do not have anything to wear.

With a picture of all my clothes, I want to see for myself and try to understand the value of each garment and what meaning they actually have.

The presentation of all the 315 garments from the closet, including a reflective vest and a bridal veil is 9 by 2 meter.

In front of my eyes hangs many, many garments, my garments. Yet, my brain tells me that I need anything but the garments hanging there.

Exhibition at HV Galleri, Djurgårdsslätten 82 in conjunction with the Stockholm Fashion Week week from January 26th to February 5th.