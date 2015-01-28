commercial life / culture / fashion / sustainability

Nothing to Wear

by David Carlson on Jan 28, 201511:12 3 Comments

The exhibition Nothing to Wear by Pia Mouwitz challenges the idea that I do not have anything to wear.

With a picture of all my clothes, I want to see for myself and try to understand the value of each garment and what meaning they actually have.

The presentation of all the 315 garments from the closet, including a reflective vest and a bridal veil is 9 by 2 meter.

In front of my eyes hangs many, many garments, my garments. Yet, my brain tells me that I need anything but the garments hanging there.

Exhibition at HV Galleri, Djurgårdsslätten 82 in conjunction with the Stockholm Fashion Week week from January 26th to February 5th.


3 comments

  1. mçs çanta says:

    Jan 31, 2015

    çok güzel bir açıklama

  Purniti gulati says:

    Jun 12, 2015

    Your presentations of all the 315 garments are fantastic. Thanks!!!

  3. chaturbate token generator online says:

    Feb 6, 2017

    This game is very helpful and powerful for me this site is generate get moneyand RP using this online hack.

Tags

About David Report

David Report is an influential blog and online magazine that since 2006 explores the intersection of design, culture and business. Our readers share our interest and curiosity in everything from art, architecture, culture, design and fashion to food, innovation, music, sustainability and travel.

