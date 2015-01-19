commercial life / design

Systems – a tribute to Braun Design

by David Carlson on Jan 19, 201520:20 4 Comments

B_braun

Moda International and Walter Knoll are delighted to host Systems – a retrospective of 1960’s Braun Design, together with a graphic interpretation of Dieter Rams design values today.

derek_kim

Being influenced by the Bauhaus and the German modernism movement, Braun and Walter Knoll have become major references and have shaped the world of modern design. Curated by das programm – online archive and gallery of designs by Dieter Rams for Braun – systems is an exhibition of commissioned poster designs, and examples ‘60s Braun Design printed materials and products, first presented in London by the end of 2013.

systems-braun-design

Thirty-four leading graphic designers and studios were invited to produce a poster design on the theme of Braun systems design. From repetition and development to nostalgia and critique, the diversity of response to the systems brief offers a snapshot of the international graphic design scene at a fascinating juncture, one in which the legacy of modernist graphic design appears with renewed but uncertain relevance.

systems

The exhibition Systems will be on display at Moda International, 6 passage de la Boule Blanche, Paris from January 30th till 27th February 2015.

braun-design

Systems exhibition

