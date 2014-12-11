design / fashion

Timeless style and renowned durability from Belstaff

by David Carlson on Dec 11, 201420:46 2 Comments

belstaff-3

At David Report we like the timeless style of the Belstaff apparel. The company was founded back in 1924 in Stoke on Trent and their thirst for adventure was sparked by the invention of water resistant waxed cotton, which they went on to utilise across a range of now iconic motorcyle apparel. Worn by everyone from Che Guevara to David Beckham, Belstaff’s timeless style and renowned durability has made it the go to choice for explorers, adventurers and anyone who just loves to go fast.

belstaff

The New Circuit Leather Jacket, which is shown on the images above, has a classic biking silhouette. It is cut from a heavy duty burnished leather and is lined with Belstaff’s signature checked fabric. Below is the instant classic Roadmaster Jacket. These and more models available from End clothing.

Belstaff jacket

belstaff-2

Tags: ,

Previous articleThe London Collection designed by Lara Bohinc for Skultuna Next articlePen Store in Stockholm by Form Us With Love

Related articles

Lacoste launches Plastic polo by Michael Young
design / fashion

Lacoste launches Plastic polo by Michael Young

by David Carlson on Jul 24, 2007 20 Comments
Fashion brand Lacoste has recently started a collaboration with Michael Young for the LACOSTE Holiday Collector’s Series, where the brand on annual bases selects a designer from outside the fashion world to ‘reinterpret’ its iconic polo shirt and to challenge its production methods and processes. The idea for the pattern of the Plastic Polo comes...
T-shirts in the post
design / fashion

T-shirts in the post

by David Carlson on Sep 22, 2007 No Comments
T-post offers you to subscribe to cool T-shirts. Once you sign up a package will arrive every six weeks. It’s almost like having a subscription to a magazine. All T-shirts from T-post have a design based on a current news item. This topic is always printed on the inside inside. Ping Intressant.se tags technorati :...
Headhoods new and improved
design / fashion

Headhoods new and improved

by David Carlson on Oct 27, 2008 No Comments
I wrote about the Headhoods collection here in the David Report blog a year ago. The site is now new and improved! They have some new nice headhoods and also a baby line. Each and every hood is designed and hand-printed in Brooklyn, New York. Andra bloggar om: kläder, mode, hoods, new york

2 comments

  1. Purniti gulati says:

    Jun 16, 2015

    It presents supreme quality for enhanced comfort for adventurers and anyone who just loves to go fast.

  2. Vaishali Sharma says:

    May 11, 2017

    It looks like a genuine Leather Jacket

What do you think?

Name required

Website

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

About David Report

David Report is an influential blog and online magazine that since 2006 explores the intersection of design, culture and business. Our readers share our interest and curiosity in everything from art, architecture, culture, design and fashion to food, innovation, music, sustainability and travel.

Instagram

Newsletter

Loading...Loading...


© 2017 David Report. All Rights Reserved.
Created by oblador, theme originally by wpshower.