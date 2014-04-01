DesignWright unveils new digital typeface

British design firm DesignWright has created a new digital typeface for the 21st Century. The typeface is used in Script, which is a series of digital time pieces designed by Adrian and Jeremy Wright for Lexon.
Since the seventies, the seven segment display has been the standard for any electrical product that displays numbers – DVD players, watches, ovens and calculators. Script reconfigures the segments to create an entirely new digital typeface, says Adrian Wright.
