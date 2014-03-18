David design, the Swedish Furniture brand once founded by our editor-in-chief David Carlson, has launched a plaid collection designed by Claesson Koivisto Rune.

The fringe or tassel (‘frans’ in Swedish) is a detail found on both modern clothing as well as traditional folk dress. Our wool plaid design plays around within the constraints of blanket weaving techniques, resulting in a plaid with a sublime character reminiscent of a shawl, says Mårten Claesson.

Usually, the fringes on a blanket appear along the two short sides. On the Frans plaid, the fringe detail appears on all four sides.

The weave uses two different colours of wool thread, one lateral and the other longitudinal. This results in the two short sides having

one colour and the two opposing long sides having another. Furthermore, the two colours, when woven, together in the blanket, make a third color, says Ola Rune.