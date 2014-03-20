commercial life / design

Case studies by Benjamin Hubert

by David Carlson on Mar 20, 201418:09 2 Comments

Benjamin Hubert is according to David Report among the top industrial designers in the world. For a long time we have been attracted by Benjamin Huberts’ use of innovation in materials to meet human needs. Especially how he can work with technology without ending up in abstract technological solutions. We actually helped Benjamin with some words for his relaunched webpage which from now on focus on different case studies based on his recent production. Take a look!

New webpage by Benjamin Hubert benjamin-hubert-design benjamin-hubert-industrial-design

 

Benjamin Hubert design

