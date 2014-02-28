Swedish artist Jonas Dahlberg has been selected for July 22 Memorial Sites.

KORO/Public Art Norway announced today that they have elected the Swedish artist Jonas Dahlberg as winner of the competition ”Memorial sites after 22 July”. Jonas Dahlberg’s concept is based on the site at Sørbråten, with a good view towards Utøya. He proposes a wound or a cut within nature itself. It reproduces the physical experience of taking away, reflecting the abrupt and permanent loss of those who died on Utøya. The cut will be a three-and-a-half-meters-wide excavation. It slices from the top of the headland at the Sørbråten site, to below the water line and extends to each side. This void in the landscape makes it impossible to reach the end of the headland. The natural material excavated from the cut at Sørbråten will then be used as the material for the foundation upon which the Temporary Memorial is formed, as well as later for the Permanent Memorial in the Government Quarter in Oslo.

Jonas Dahlberg is represented by Galerie Nordenhake.