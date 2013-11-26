Pop Culture at Christie’s

Auction house Christie’s presents Pop Culture, an online auction of 100 lots to celebrate 100 years of Pop Culture. The lots are all paying tribute to some of the greatest icons in the world of music and film. The sale includes signatures, stage costumes, guitars and lyrics from Rock royalty such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton through to The Sex Pistols, Queen and Madonna. One of the mos attractive lots (at least according to us) is the unpeeled sticker sheets with bananas for the Velvet Underground and Nico album.

A Louis Armstrong trumpet.

A gold cigarette case from Marlon Brando.

Banana stickers for the Velvet Underground & Nico album.

A Star Wars Stormtrooper’s helmet.

A signed soup can by Andy Warhol.

A signed Sex Pistols contract

Pop Culture is running from 26 November to 5 December.