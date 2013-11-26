art / culture

Pop Culture at Christie’s

by David Carlson on Nov 26, 201321:00 6 Comments

Auction house Christie’s presents Pop Culture, an online auction of 100 lots to celebrate 100 years of Pop Culture. The lots are all paying tribute to some of the greatest icons in the world of music and film. The sale includes signatures, stage costumes, guitars and lyrics from Rock royalty such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton through to The Sex Pistols, Queen and Madonna. One of the mos attractive lots (at least according to us) is the unpeeled sticker sheets with bananas for the Velvet Underground and Nico album.

Pop Culture online auction

A Louis Armstrong trumpet.

Marlon Brando

 

A gold cigarette case from Marlon Brando.

Skärmavbild 2013-11-26 kl. 20.39.48

Banana stickers for the Velvet Underground & Nico album.

Skärmavbild 2013-11-26 kl. 20.40.27

A Star Wars Stormtrooper’s helmet.

Skärmavbild 2013-11-26 kl. 20.41.03

A signed soup can by Andy Warhol.

Skärmavbild 2013-11-26 kl. 20.41.47

 

 

A signed Sex Pistols contract

Pop Culture is running from 26 November to 5 December.

Still magic…

6 comments

  1. bursa demirdöküm servisi says:

    Dec 7, 2013

    Pop ve gelişen kültür ilişkisi ile ilgili güzel bir yazı benimde bu konu hakkında ilerleyen günlerde birkaç çalışmam olacak.

  2. turbo enjektör says:

    Jan 11, 2015

    check any time using advanced reports

  3. beylikdüzü fayans ustası says:

    Feb 12, 2015

    When it comes to design, if you feel that less is more.

  4. Fannie says:

    Jul 15, 2016

    I’m relaly into it, thanks for this great stuff!

  5. http://quotes.myfreeip.me/sitemap.xml says:

    Jul 20, 2016

    I didn’t know where to find this info then kaboom it was here.

  6. http://www./ says:

    Nov 24, 2016

    AFAICT you’ve covered all the bases with this answer!

