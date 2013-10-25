neybers – a creative community where you decorate rooms and share with others

neybers is a playful and creative community where you decorate rooms with real products and then share it with others. neybers is currently in open beta (for anyone to use) and will soon be available as a iPad and iPhone-application.

Our ambition with neybers is to create a place so that people interested in interior design can explore, be playful, be creative and social with interior design products. Our idea is that when being in that environment users get inspired, interested and engaged and want to learn more about the products, designers and brands behind it, says Mikael Cruseman, one of the fonders of neybers.