architecture / culture / design

neybers – a creative community where you decorate rooms and share with others

by David Carlson on Oct 25, 201314:15 3 Comments

decorate rooms and share with others

neybers is a playful and creative community where you decorate rooms with real products and then share it with others. neybers is currently in open beta (for anyone to use) and will soon be available as a iPad and iPhone-application.

Skärmavbild 2013-10-25 kl. 15.06.14

Our ambition with neybers is to create a place so that people interested in interior design can explore, be playful, be creative and social with interior design products. Our idea is that when being in that environment users get inspired, interested and engaged and want to learn more about the products, designers and brands behind it, says Mikael Cruseman, one of the fonders of neybers.

creative community neybers

 

Do you love interior design and dream about decorating? Then you must try Neybers, a community where you can play with – and be inspired by – design, Mikael Cruseman ends.

Skärmavbild 2013-10-25 kl. 15.06.33

Tags: , , ,

Previous articleThe € 1 bracelet by Jenny Nordberg Next articleA Better Backpack

Related articles

commercial life / culture / design / sustainability

Designboost at Facebook

by David Carlson on Mar 26, 2009 No Comments
If you are hanging out at the social network Facebook you are welcome to be a member of the Designboost group. We will regularly publish images and films from our different activities. You will also be able to interact and share knowledge about design in general and sustainable design in particular. tags technorati : social...
Svenskt Tenn opens Summer exhibition: Josef Frank 125 years
architecture / culture / design / sustainability

Svenskt Tenn opens Summer exhibition: Josef Frank 125 years

by David Carlson on Jun 10, 2010 4 Comments
This summer marks the 125th birthday of designer Josef Frank. Recently he was honored with a public place at Gärdet in Stockholm. Now Svenskt Tenn opens its Josef Frank exhibition just in time for anniversary. Svenskt Tenn’s decorators have produced modern reflections of three expressive Josef Frank interiors taken from the exhibitions at Liljevalchs in 1934, and in New...
Chapel of the Assumption by John Doe
architecture / culture / design

Chapel of the Assumption by John Doe

by David Carlson on Nov 29, 2010 24 Comments
John Doe, the design studio created by Grégory Lacoua and Jean Sébastien Lagrange has hallmarked the new decor of the Chapel of the Carmelites of the Assumption in Paris (16th). A chapel already intended as an architectural gesture in 1959 by Noël Lemaresquier (a disciple of Le Corbusier), but which was very quickly made impractical...

3 comments

  1. volkswagen says:

    Feb 1, 2014

    Dekoratif kapı modelleri ile evinizde fark yaratabilirsiniz.

  2. kelly says:

    Jan 13, 2015

    i love the apps im using an ipad but is it also available on iphones? coz my ipad device was broken

  3. gta 5 online money says:

    Feb 6, 2017

    Get free gta 5 money online generator free cheats and hacks are easy to used and generate money. these cheats for ps3 and xbox can be used easily.

What do you think?

Name required

Website

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

About David Report

David Report is an influential blog and online magazine that since 2006 explores the intersection of design, culture and business. Our readers share our interest and curiosity in everything from art, architecture, culture, design and fashion to food, innovation, music, sustainability and travel.

Instagram

Newsletter

Loading...Loading...


© 2017 David Report. All Rights Reserved.
Created by oblador, theme originally by wpshower.