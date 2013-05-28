culture / design / sustainability

Boro – The Fabric of Life highlights traditional Japanese patchwork textiles

by David Carlson on May 28, 201310:32 5 Comments

Boro_Yogi2

Every summer Domaine de Boisbuchet  shows a new and interesting exhibition related to design and architecture. The exhibition this year is called Boro – The Fabric of Life” and highlights traditional Japanese patchwork textiles.

traditionalJapanese patchwork textiles

The Boro textiles represent a lot of the essential principles of traditional Japanese ethics and aesthetics. The exhibition presents approximately 50 blankets, bags, shirts, Kimonos, trousers and other clothing items. They were all mended by poor peasants from left-over, usually indigo dyed fabrics between 1850 and 1905.

BORO3_Schuhe

It’s about respect for the singularity of things, which is very much the opposite to today’s consumption-oriented life patterns. Boro – derived from the Japanese onomatopoeic boroboro which means something rotten – thus demonstrates esteem for our available resources, labor and quotidian objects.

Taschen

Boro_Sakiori_Ragweave_00

5 comments

  1. suze says:

    Jul 1, 2013

    Something borrowed,something blue-the boro trend endures. Thanks for mentioning my April blog.For more info on textile and decor trends,see the upcoming post on The Fabric of Life blog on http://www.mysticridgehome.com.

  2. Gudri – The Fragments of Life | Goodearth Blog says:

    Aug 14, 2014

    […] Boro textiles represent a lot of the essential principles of traditional Japanese ethics and aesthetics.Via davidreport.com […]

  3. charan says:

    Apr 27, 2017

    Good designers we have come up with the same concept which looks different

  4. charan says:

    Apr 27, 2017

    Good designers we have come up with the same concept which looks different

  5. charan rao says:

    Apr 27, 2017

    Nice creativity, with good cut and every thing find out our collection in http://www.h2hshop.com

