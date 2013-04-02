Andréason & Leibel is a Swedish design studio that was just awarded the Red Dot Design Award. Now they are going to the Milan Design Week to launch a collapsable desk that’s being assembled with invisible magnetic screws, riot inspired porcelain skulls and a sculptural vectorized coffee table.

The Babylon Tower Desk seems to be randomly put together pieces of wood – momentary but monumental inspired by the sixteenth century painting by Bruegel. It is a personal space for the gathering of one’s things and thoughts. And as with the original Tower of Babel it, quite surprisingly, collapses into a very flat pack, says Kristin Leibel.