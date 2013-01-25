Feiz design studio has designed the new Marantz Consolette; a premium wireless sound dock system with reference-setting sound quality, and a design DNA enriched with the heritage and lineage of Marantz.

Marantz Consolette has a “V” shaped wedge radiating outwards into the room giving a powerful room-filling sound experience generated from a total system power output of 150 watts.

It is easily integrating within your wireless home network by a single press on a button. As well the Consolette supports wireless audio streaming from all mobile platforms (AirPlay for Apple iOS devices and DLNA for Android and Windows Phones).