Make Design Matter: Find new solutions

This is the first in a series of excerpts from the book Make Design Matter by the David Report founder and editor-in-chief David Carlson. The book is a pocket size guide to meaningful design and has just been released via BIS publishers. It is available at well-stocked bookstores (links below).

Find new solutions

Sometimes a small change can make a positively big difference. Before 1985, ski jumpers the world around jumped with their skis parallel. Then Sweden’s Jan Boklöf began jumping with spread skis. This method provided more lift and enabled Boklöf to fly longer in the air – and consequently, to jump farther. Jan Boklöf won the World Cup only once, but he is still revered as the man who invented the so-called V-style, a standard now used by jumpers everywhere.

There is always an opportunity to make even the simplest things different and better.

Make Design matter is a little Red Book that presents a pocket size guide to meaningful design. Seven stepping-stones that help you cross the stream of change, and get you to the other side, firm and dry. The guide is an important iterative and strategic approach based on holistic thinking, shared wisdom, and reflective insights, and will help you to make design better – and matter!

