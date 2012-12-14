commercial life / culture / design

Make Design Matter: Find new solutions

by David Carlson on Dec 14, 201215:45 1 Comment

This is the first in a series of excerpts from the book Make Design Matter by the David Report founder and editor-in-chief David Carlson. The book is a pocket size guide to meaningful design and has just been released via BIS publishers. It is available at well-stocked bookstores (links below).

Find new solutions

Sometimes a small change can make a positively big difference. Before 1985, ski jumpers the world around jumped with their skis parallel. Then Sweden’s Jan Boklöf began jumping with spread skis. This method provided more lift and enabled Boklöf to fly longer in the air – and consequently, to jump farther. Jan Boklöf won the World Cup only once, but he is still revered as the man who invented the so-called V-style, a standard now used by jumpers everywhere.

There is always an opportunity to make even the simplest things different and better.

Book about meaningful design

 

Make Design matter is a little Red Book that presents a pocket size guide to meaningful design. Seven stepping-stones that help you cross the stream of change, and get you to the other side, firm and dry. The guide is an important iterative and strategic approach based on holistic thinking, shared wisdom, and reflective insights, and will help you to make design better – and matter!

Make Design Matter is available at well-stocked bookstores. Try one of these: Amazon ($11.11), Barnes & Noble ($11.11), Bokus (SEK 122), Konst/ig (€10.49) or ask at your local bookstore around the corner. The book is also available from the BIS publishers webshop (€12).

Some words about the book:

“An unpretentious 7 step guide to making design matter.” -Green Car Design

“Make Design Matter is full of lessons for designers in practice; of punk rock, David Lynch, Nobel price winners, Leonardo Da Vinci to Bjork and the Ice Hotel.” – Dutch Cowgirls

”In his new book David Carlson gives robust and inspiring tips on how you can become the designer of tomorrow.” -Form

“Make Design Matter is a pocket size guide to meaningful design.” -Dexigner

”We like this little Red Book!” – OEO

About David Report

David Report is an influential blog and online magazine that since 2006 explores the intersection of design, culture and business. Our readers share our interest and curiosity in everything from art, architecture, culture, design and fashion to food, innovation, music, sustainability and travel.

