Design Intelligence;FASHION – event in New York on September 18–19

by David Carlson on Sep 12, 201212:17 4 Comments

Design Intelligence;FASHION is a full two-day creative and knowledge-sharing experience taking place in New York on September 18–19. The event offers workshops, lectures, networking and different social activities.

While the workshops and the social activities are by invitation only the lectures on September 19 are open for the public. The lectures are free; no tickets or reservations required, and take place between 8.50am and 4pm at  the Tishman Auditorium, The New School, 66 W 12th Street, New York.

Here’s the the full program for the lectures:

8:50am

Introduction by Designboost: What is Design Intelligence; FASHION.

Welcome speech by Joel Towers, Executive Dean of Parsons the New School for Design

Inaugural address by Annika Rembe, Director-General, Swedish Institute

9.20am SESSION ONE

Hazel Clark, research chair of fashion, Parsons the New School for Design

Ulrica Berglund, PhD Student, Centre for Fashion Studies at Stockholm University

Gudrun Sjödén, designer and founder, Gudrun Sjödén

Eric Stubin, owner and CEO, Trans-Americas Textile Recycling Inc

10.45am Energizing break

11.00am SESSION TWO

Marcus Bergman, head of sustainability, Gina Tricot

Otto von Busch, assistant professor in integrated design, Parsons the New School for Design

Sarah Scaturro, head of the Conservation Laboratory at The Costume Institute, Metropolitan Museum of Art

12.00pm Lunch break

1.00pm SESSION THREE

Sabine Seymour, assistant professor in Fashionable Technology, Parsons The New School for Design

Michael Bricker, chief innovator, People for urban progress

Emy Blixt, creative director, designer and founder, Swedish Hasbeens

Martina Arfwidson, owner and president, Face Stockholm

2.30pm Energizing break

3.00pm SESSION FOUR

Rebecca Earley, researcher, MISTRA Future Fashion

Isabel Encinias, consultant in creative direction, Urban Zen

Timo Rissanen, assistant professor of Fashion Design and Sustainability, Parsons The New School for Design

4.00pm Wrap-up

Design Intelligence;FASHION is a collaboration between the Swedish Institute and Designboost. With support by Parsons The New School for Design, Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum, Fashion Center, the Consulate General of Sweden in New York, Svensk Form, Swedish Trade Council, and fashion brands, organizations and individuals from Sweden and the US.

There is a Facebook page for the lectures here. The official hashtag is proposed to be #DIFNY.

Design Intelligence;FASHION is part of the initiative Swedish Fashion Goes New York. The initiative also include the event Northern Exposure on fashion fair Capsule, where Swedish and Finnish labels are presented on New Museum on the 17th of September, as well as the seminar “Swedish fashion – H&M, Acne and much more” which is arranged by Svensk Form on Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) on the 13th of November.

Swedish Fashion Goes New York

