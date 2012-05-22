culture / travel

Ett Hem Stockholm hotel

by David Carlson on May 22, 201211:18 4 Comments

Ett Hem hotel in Stockholm

Ett Hem (a home in English) is a new hotel in Stockholm situated in a classic townhouse in a peaceful residential area called Lärkstan. Ett Hem just got 12 rooms and each of them are designed individually in a personal and relaxed manner by Ilse Crawford.

Interior from Ett Hem hotel

We wanted to continue the story of this house by giving it a meaning for the future, says the designer Ilse Crawford.

Bedroom at Ett Hem hotel in Stockholm

Ett Hem offers a nice recreation and feel of a eclectic private Stockholm home, with all the comfort a modern hotel has to offer. Experience the comforts yourself, and book your visit to Ett Hem with Expedia.

Bathroom at Ett Hem hotel

Transforming the house into a hotel has been a delicate process: its personality had to remain intact. Yet it also had to offer all the services required by modern travellers. The result is that Ett Hem is again filled with the best collection of furniture, Scandinavian antiques and design. Things that frame moments in life, says Jeanette Mix, owner of Ett Hem.

Restaurant at Ett Hem hotel

Tags: , ,

Previous articleBe NICE - help change the world of fashion Next articlePorteur - a one for one membership based bicycle brand

Related articles

Hotel Budir on Iceland
culture / travel

Hotel Budir on Iceland

by David Carlson on Dec 14, 2007 1 Comment
Hotel Budir is nicely situated at the end of the habitable world in the north-west part of Iceland. The hotel was originally founded in 1948 and has ever since been immensely popular among a cosmopolitan clientele. Unfortunately, the old Hotel Budir burned down in 2001. It was rebuilt immediately and re-opened in 2003. The new...
Miami Beach life - part two
culture / travel

Miami Beach life – part two

by David Carlson on Jan 27, 2010 19 Comments
Here follows part two of our short image story from a recent visit by David Report to Miami Beach. You can read part one by following this link. We are actually off to Miami Beach later this week again to make further reports, stay tuned. W hotel is the latest addition to the legendary hotels...
A Good Hotel in San Francisco
culture / sustainability / travel

A Good Hotel in San Francisco

by David Carlson on Mar 26, 2012 1 Comment
When travelling you will find hotels with different identities based on a lot of different thematic ideas. Good Hotel in San Francisco has a nice and important theme – doing good. Creative home made furniture in the reception area, bikes you can borrow, toilets that saves water and wise words here and there. On top...

4 comments

  1. luxeinacity says:

    Aug 29, 2012

    Ett Hem is such a luxury home in its own essence considering the history it has. The designs of the rooms will make any guest comfortable due to the great feel of being in your own home.

  2. oliver says:

    Sep 19, 2012

    Nice but much too expensive unfortunately

  3. Ett Hem Hotel Stockholm by Studio Ilse.Yellowtrace — Interior Design, Architecture, Art, Photography, Lifestyle & Design Culture Blog. says:

    Feb 21, 2013

    […] first became aware of Ett Hem hotel in Stockholm almost a year ago, however it wasn’t until just the other day that I was compelled to post my own little […]

  4. click me says:

    Feb 8, 2017

    classic page you’ve got at this point what are
    everyone’s opinion with our web site in respect to click me

What do you think?

Name required

Website

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

About David Report

David Report is an influential blog and online magazine that since 2006 explores the intersection of design, culture and business. Our readers share our interest and curiosity in everything from art, architecture, culture, design and fashion to food, innovation, music, sustainability and travel.

Instagram

Newsletter

Loading...Loading...


© 2017 David Report. All Rights Reserved.
Created by oblador, theme originally by wpshower.