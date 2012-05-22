Ett Hem Stockholm hotel

Ett Hem (a home in English) is a new hotel in Stockholm situated in a classic townhouse in a peaceful residential area called Lärkstan. Ett Hem just got 12 rooms and each of them are designed individually in a personal and relaxed manner by Ilse Crawford.

We wanted to continue the story of this house by giving it a meaning for the future, says the designer Ilse Crawford.

Ett Hem offers a nice recreation and feel of a eclectic private Stockholm home, with all the comfort a modern hotel has to offer.