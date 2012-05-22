Ett Hem Stockholm hotel

Ett Hem (a home in English) is a new hotel in Stockholm situated in a classic townhouse in a peaceful residential area called Lärkstan. Ett Hem just got 12 rooms and each of them are designed individually in a personal and relaxed manner by Ilse Crawford.
We wanted to continue the story of this house by giving it a meaning for the future, says the designer Ilse Crawford.
Transforming the house into a hotel has been a delicate process: its personality had to remain intact. Yet it also had to offer all the services required by modern travellers. The result is that Ett Hem is again filled with the best collection of furniture, Scandinavian antiques and design. Things that frame moments in life, says Jeanette Mix, owner of Ett Hem.
luxeinacity says:
Aug 29, 2012
Ett Hem is such a luxury home in its own essence considering the history it has. The designs of the rooms will make any guest comfortable due to the great feel of being in your own home.
oliver says:
Sep 19, 2012
Nice but much too expensive unfortunately
