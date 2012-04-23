Just this morning I read an article from yesterdays paper about Coursera – a new free online and interactive education system initiated by two American professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller from Stanford University in San Francisco.

We offer high quality courses from the top universities, for free to everyone. We currently host courses from Princeton University, Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and University of Pennsylvania. We are changing the face of education globally, and we invite you to join us.

While it seems almost to good to be true, it isn’t! Together the two have set out on a mission to transform and “revitalize” the world of university education and make it available to everyone who wants to join.

When you join one of our classes, you’ll also join a global community of thousands of students learning alongside you. We know that your life is busy, and that you have many commitments on your time. Thus, our courses are designed based on sound pedagogical foundations, to help you master new concepts quickly and effectively.

The education is based around a series of online lectures mixed with student interactions, video chatrooms, exercises, essays and finally exams – just like any regular education, except this is on a global scale which means it also allows for everyone with access to a computer and internet to join in. One of the test-courses had more than a 100.000 students in just 1 course – Just imagine the level of brainpower!

We are a social entrepreneurship company that partners with the top universities in the world to offer courses online for anyone to take, for free. We envision a future where the top universities are educating not only thousands of students, but millions. Our technology enables the best professors to teach tens or hundreds of thousands of students. Through this, we hope to give everyone access to the world-class education that has so far been available only to a select few. We want to empower people with education that will improve their lives, the lives of their families, and the communities they live in.

The project has just received funding from Silicon Valley so they they also have the financial backing to move forward. The funders believe that once you are able to reach this many with something that seems so crucial and relevant, the right business model will eventually develop and prove it’s own worth in time, just like Google and Facebook eventually did…

– And just like that I’m signed for “Introduction to Sociology” starting June 11, who wants to join me?