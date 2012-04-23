Just this morning I read an article from yesterdays paper about Coursera – a new free online and interactive education system initiated by two American professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller from Stanford University in San Francisco.
We offer high quality courses from the top universities, for free to everyone. We currently host courses from Princeton University, Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and University of Pennsylvania. We are changing the face of education globally, and we invite you to join us.
While it seems almost to good to be true, it isn’t! Together the two have set out on a mission to transform and “revitalize” the world of university education and make it available to everyone who wants to join.
When you join one of our classes, you’ll also join a global community of thousands of students learning alongside you. We know that your life is busy, and that you have many commitments on your time. Thus, our courses are designed based on sound pedagogical foundations, to help you master new concepts quickly and effectively.
The education is based around a series of online lectures mixed with student interactions, video chatrooms, exercises, essays and finally exams – just like any regular education, except this is on a global scale which means it also allows for everyone with access to a computer and internet to join in. One of the test-courses had more than a 100.000 students in just 1 course – Just imagine the level of brainpower!
We are a social entrepreneurship company that partners with the top universities in the world to offer courses online for anyone to take, for free. We envision a future where the top universities are educating not only thousands of students, but millions. Our technology enables the best professors to teach tens or hundreds of thousands of students.
Through this, we hope to give everyone access to the world-class education that has so far been available only to a select few. We want to empower people with education that will improve their lives, the lives of their families, and the communities they live in.
The project has just received funding from Silicon Valley so they they also have the financial backing to move forward. The funders believe that once you are able to reach this many with something that seems so crucial and relevant, the right business model will eventually develop and prove it’s own worth in time, just like Google and Facebook eventually did…
– And just like that I’m signed for “Introduction to Sociology” starting June 11, who wants to join me?
4 comments
rob says:
Apr 24, 2012
muaaahaaahaha…Michael Friedman might just be right…the world is (getting) flat!
Jasss says:
Apr 27, 2012
The online institutes are available in plenty on the internet. But choosing the accredited one is always a tricky task. Coursera is a perfect example of accredited online institute.
expert to do my assignment says:
May 6, 2016
Oh that’s great you are offering many courses in free of cost.. I thing this opportunity should not miss..we should take advantages from this chance.. Nice
gta 5 online money says:
Feb 12, 2017
This is our stance and further information on gta online cheats. we have every single cheat code for the game guaranteed. for GTA 5 on your mobile phone or tablet these cheats for ps3 and xbox can be used easily.