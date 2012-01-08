David Bowie, one of the most influential rock stars ever turns 65 today. I still remember how he rocked my world in the early seventies by constantly re-inventing himself and his music. As a celebration we are posting the Life on Mars video, a classic master work by Mick Rock, still one of the coolest and most iconic rock videos ever made.
1 comment
Dreama says:
Jan 6, 2017
