Exhibition setting by Fabio Novembre for Steve McCurry at MACRO museum

Italian designer Fabio Novembre has created an exhibition setting for the solo exhibition dedicated to Steve McCurry at the MACRO Museum in Rome, Italy.

The setting is inspired by the nomads’ village with structures that merge with the aim to restore that sense of solidarity that you can breathe in McCurry’s photos.

The exhibition setting project comes along with the curatorship activity that Fabio carried on according not to a criteria of space-time but of similarity of subject matter and emotions, seeking out the common threads and unimaginable ties that link people and places, even of different latitudes.