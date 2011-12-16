Exhibition setting by Fabio Novembre for Steve McCurry at MACRO museum

Italian designer Fabio Novembre has created an exhibition setting for the solo exhibition dedicated to Steve McCurry at the MACRO Museum in Rome, Italy.
The setting is inspired by the nomads’ village with structures that merge with the aim to restore that sense of solidarity that you can breathe in McCurry’s photos.
The exhibition setting project comes along with the curatorship activity that Fabio carried on according not to a criteria of space-time but of similarity of subject matter and emotions, seeking out the common threads and unimaginable ties that link people and places, even of different latitudes.
3 comments
MACRO museum « « Insporia Insporia says:
Dec 16, 2011
[…] via […]
Pablo Rodrigo says:
Dec 25, 2011
I want to move to Rome for spend few days taking pictures and visiting McCurry´s exhibition. I DONT LIKE FABIO NOVEMBRE picture displaying, i think he doesnt know nothing about photography.
I think Fabio´s work dont show the pictures as the pictures deserves.
Call me bory, but i would like to visit the exhibition on a great architecural building with large blank walls, not a plastic dream of a designer.
Snow says:
Jan 6, 2017
I’m very pleased to discover this website. I want to to thank you for ones time for this paraicultrly fantastic read!! I definitely loved every part of it and I have you book marked to see new things in your site.