Exhibition setting by Fabio Novembre for Steve McCurry at MACRO museum

by David Carlson on Dec 16, 201110:12 3 Comments

From the Steve McCurry exhibition designed by Fabio Novembre

Italian designer Fabio Novembre has created an exhibition setting for the solo exhibition dedicated to Steve McCurry at the MACRO Museum in Rome, Italy.

Exhibition setting by Fabio Novembre for Steve McCurry

The setting is inspired by the nomads’ village with structures that merge with the aim to restore that sense of solidarity that you can breathe in McCurry’s photos.

Part of the Steve McCurry exhibition designed by Fabio Novembre

The exhibition setting project comes along with the curatorship activity that Fabio carried on according not to a criteria of space-time but of similarity of subject matter and emotions, seeking out the common threads and unimaginable ties that link people and places, even of different latitudes.

The entrance for the Steve McCurry exhibition at MACRO museum

Exhibition design by Fabio Novembre for Steve McCurry

Fotografiska museet
architecture / art / culture

Fotografiska museet

by Claudia Muniz Garcia on Apr 27, 2010 1 Comment
As capital of an art-savvy country, keen on recycling and charmed by the honest beauty of nature, there’s little surprise on Stockholm’s first photography museum to soon open its doors in a coastal location, with a privileged city view. The pictures already hang on the red-bricked walls of the old customs house. A stake of...
Architectural photography with a soul
architecture / art / culture

Architectural photography with a soul

by David Carlson on Oct 1, 2010 2 Comments
Anthony Hill is a photographer living in Stockholm. Born in a colourful seventies England. Here at David Report we like his work very much. Therefore we met up with Anthony and asked him about his most recent photos of Galleri Örsta in Kumla Sweden, designed by Claesson Koivisto Rune. I initially trained as a still...
An exhibition that celebrates coffee, photography and beauty
commercial life / culture

An exhibition that celebrates coffee, photography and beauty

by David Carlson on Oct 24, 2011 No Comments
The latest project signed by Fabio Novembre is the complete art direction of the project Lavazza con te partirò at the the Teatro dell’Arte della Triennale of Milan. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of its calendar, Lavazza presents the 2012 edition with a great exhibition that celebrates coffee, photography and beauty. The art direction by Fabio...

3 comments

  1. MACRO museum « « Insporia Insporia says:

    Dec 16, 2011

    […] via […]

  2. Pablo Rodrigo says:

    Dec 25, 2011

    I want to move to Rome for spend few days taking pictures and visiting McCurry´s exhibition. I DONT LIKE FABIO NOVEMBRE picture displaying, i think he doesnt know nothing about photography.

    I think Fabio´s work dont show the pictures as the pictures deserves.

    Call me bory, but i would like to visit the exhibition on a great architecural building with large blank walls, not a plastic dream of a designer.

  3. Snow says:

    Jan 6, 2017

    I’m very pleased to discover this website. I want to to thank you for ones time for this paraicultrly fantastic read!! I definitely loved every part of it and I have you book marked to see new things in your site.

