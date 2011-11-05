culture / fashion / sustainability

Online vintage boutique with digital memories

by David Carlson on Nov 5, 201114:08 2 Comments

Online vintage boutique heritable moments

The brand new online second hand & vintage boutique heritable moments lets the sellers hand down personal memories attached to their belongings through digital labels. As a classic local brand being born in one of the most trend-crazed cities in the world, heritable moments’ primary mission is to add special meaning to outdated  industrial products and give them a second chance at life.

Vintage fashion from South Korea

Here at heritable moments we would like to write another and more personal own story  – instead of enthusiastically running after some fickle fashions or remote cultural fantasies. We find ourselves building and maintaining a meaningful tie with shared interest community members, says Mizu Park, founder.

From heritable moments webshop

Just as in other countries, the cheap fast fashion market in South Korea has been growing rapidly for a few years. On the other hand, every year since 2006 sales of luxury goods in South Korea have risen at least 12%, to an estimated $4.5 billion in 2010. In the first four months of 2011, sales at department stores were up more than 30% compared to 2010. A couple of months ago, world’s first Louis Vuitton airport store opened in South Korea.

heritable moments is trying to tell a new story.

This is how you can participate in short:

HOW TO PARTICIPATE :

Send some compelling photos of…
1. You
2. Your out-of-fashion clothing or other personal belongings that just don’t fit you anymore
3. Your residence or workplace, wherever you feel most like yourself within *size: 640X480

And write…
1. Related memories and stories attached to it *length: 300-350 words
2. Expected price of the object (20% commission will be charged to fund the project).

via info@heritablemoments.com

2 comments

  1. Canada goose parks says:

    Nov 16, 2011

    heritable moments’ primary mission is to add special meaning to outdated industrial products and give them a second chance at life.

    this drives my interest. i would like to join it

  2. Ebony says:

    Jan 6, 2017

    You’ve captured this petclfrey. Thanks for taking the time!

About David Report

David Report is an influential blog and online magazine that since 2006 explores the intersection of design, culture and business. Our readers share our interest and curiosity in everything from art, architecture, culture, design and fashion to food, innovation, music, sustainability and travel.

