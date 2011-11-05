Online vintage boutique with digital memories

The brand new online second hand & vintage boutique heritable moments lets the sellers hand down personal memories attached to their belongings through digital labels. As a classic local brand being born in one of the most trend-crazed cities in the world, heritable moments’ primary mission is to add special meaning to outdated industrial products and give them a second chance at life.
Here at heritable moments we would like to write another and more personal own story – instead of enthusiastically running after some fickle fashions or remote cultural fantasies. We find ourselves building and maintaining a meaningful tie with shared interest community members, says Mizu Park, founder.
Just as in other countries, the cheap fast fashion market in South Korea has been growing rapidly for a few years. On the other hand, every year since 2006 sales of luxury goods in South Korea have risen at least 12%, to an estimated $4.5 billion in 2010. In the first four months of 2011, sales at department stores were up more than 30% compared to 2010. A couple of months ago, world’s first Louis Vuitton airport store opened in South Korea.
heritable moments is trying to tell a new story.
This is how you can participate in short:
Send some compelling photos of…
1. You
2. Your out-of-fashion clothing or other personal belongings that just don’t fit you anymore
3. Your residence or workplace, wherever you feel most like yourself within *size: 640X480
And write…
1. Related memories and stories attached to it *length: 300-350 words
2. Expected price of the object (20% commission will be charged to fund the project).
via info@heritablemoments.com
