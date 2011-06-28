The Natural Step explained in 2 minutes

The Natural Step is a non-profit environmental education organization working to build an ecologically and economically sustainable society. They have recently made a nice two minutes cartoon explaining what sustainability is according to The Natural Step framework. The cartoon is a good way to start the sustainability journey for any individual or organization to get basic understanding of how to contribute to a better and more sustainable future.
4 comments
