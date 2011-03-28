Swedish design in bank of the future

What will client meetings of the future look like? How do you build a space for committed and personal meetings? BVD Design & Branding created a multifunctional space in Skandiabanken’s new branch in central Stockholm where interactive technology encounters natural materials and creative design solutions. Skandia has created a new type of banking experience that is unique in the financial sector, inspired by retail rather than banking.
“The basic elements are inspiration from nature, innovation and Swedish design. We were given a great amount of freedom in this assignment, and Skandia were keen to innovate and dared to invest in our ideas. Skandiabanken wants to be a modern and personal alternative within the world of finance and these premises exude this,” says Catrin Vagnemark, Creative Director, BVD.
The branch is multifunctional and can be used for different types of meetings. For example, on the first floor there is a room for workshops for creative sessions and a water dispenser when a break in work is needed. The light and airy premises can be transformed easily and simply into a lecture hall. And even the small details have been considered. There is a “mini meeting place” where children can have fun while their parents are helped by Skandia’s advisers.
“We want to be innovators and want our clients to experience this at all levels in their encounters with us. Our starting point is for our client meetings to be simple and entertaining in everything from choice of technology, advice areas and interaction between the customers and staff. Everything is aimed at creating the right experience for the client,” says Johan Hopstadius, creative director, Skandia.
In the old days the bank was all about the power of money and the interiors reflected that. Expensive materials such as marble and oak wood were used and the bank clerks were located behind glass. It was not an accessible place. In today’s world of consumer power, financial turmoil and demand for transparency even banks must be open and accessible. In this assignment we worked with the idea of Skandia as the enabler; a brand/company/meeting place that can make people’s dreams and ideas come through. The inspiration for the concept was a green house, a place where plants grow and are nurtured.
The result is an attractive, relaxed environment that, with the help of contemporary Scandinavian design, totally redefines client meetings within the financial sector. Skandiabanken’s new premises are situated at Kungsgatan 28 in Stockholm.
18 comments
Klas Ebemo says:
May 20, 2011
It is not mentioned who made the plant wall, but after some research I found out that the plant wall is from Swedish company Greenworks.
CarmelBeardsmore says:
Dec 4, 2014
I am curious to find out what blog system you’re using? I’m having some small security problems with my latest blog and I’d like to find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?
GretcheBorrego says:
Dec 4, 2014
Hey there, You have done a fantastic job. I will certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
JohnG53ncpuzyjep says:
Dec 4, 2014
What’s up to every single one, it’s in fact a pleasant for me to visit this web site, it consists of precious Information.
ArtBMFWdbukkkh says:
Dec 5, 2014
Hi there, the whole thing is going sound here and ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s actually excellent, keep up writing.
ManualMathieu says:
Dec 5, 2014
Simply want to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post is just spectacular and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
ArletteMccloskey says:
Dec 8, 2014
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful info particularly the closing part 🙂 I handle such information much. I used to be seeking this certain information for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
DoreenSkene says:
Dec 8, 2014
For newest news you have to visit web and on internet I found this site as a best web site for most up-to-date updates.
JeffryJames says:
Dec 8, 2014
This is really attention-grabbing, You are a very professional blogger. I’ve joined your feed and stay up for searching for extra of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks
Christo81G says:
Dec 8, 2014
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a enjoyment account it. Glance complicated to far introduced agreeable from you! By the way, how could we be in contact?
VonSlessor says:
Dec 11, 2014
If some one wants to be updated with newest technologies afterward he must be pay a visit this site and be up to date every day.
KareemEastwood says:
Dec 12, 2014
I feel this is among the so much important information for me. And i’m satisfied reading your article. However wanna remark on some basic issues, The web site style is ideal, the articles is in reality nice : D. Just right task, cheers
KristofTPVJ says:
Dec 16, 2014
Hi there, constantly i used to check web site posts here in the early hours in the dawn, as i enjoy to gain knowledge of more and more.
StephenVanatta says:
Dec 20, 2014
I think this is among the most important information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The website style is wonderful, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
KendricFoust says:
Jan 5, 2015
Hi there, You’ve done an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this website.
HJLSuzanna says:
Jan 6, 2015
Go to http://pixelpapercraft com/ Using their search engine, type of party that is fine, but great none the less each person. When undertaking the lighting for your college party. The locally hosted or desktop hosted. So what, I would have been received.
DarinPlain says:
Jan 18, 2015
It’s an amazing paragraph for all the internet visitors; they will take advantage from it I am sure.
0AchFrNet says:
Feb 8, 2017
Acheter Propecia propecia.e-monsite.com en ligne