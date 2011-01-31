20 designers at Biologiska is an exhibition about evolution and diversity in contemporary design. Housed in the historical setting of Stockholm’s Biological Museum from 1893, an exhibition with new work from 20 international designers, like you never seen it before. Open 9-12th February. Curated by Fredrik Färg, Emma Marga Blanche and Hanna Nova Beatrice.
Related articles
The clock clock by Humans since 1982
by David Carlson on May 29, 2009 • 1 Comment
This is the clock clock by Humans since 1982. The clock clock has also turned into a font which you can download for free here.
art / design / sustainability
The Nature Manifesto
by David Carlson on Jun 1, 2009 • 3 Comments
The Degree Exhibition at Konstfack, University college of arts, crafts and design in Stockholm presents the 2009 degree students: artists, designers, craftsmen and art teacher educators. For the first time in Konstfack’s history you can see all the degree projects at the same time. We picked the Growing chair by Michel Bussein as an example. Below is...
Design Academy Eindhoven graduation show 2010
by David Carlson on Nov 3, 2010 • 5 Comments
Design Academy Eindhoven graduation show 2010 took place last week during the Dutch Design Week. The overall theme for the show was based on the changing role of the designer. The show was designed by Piet Hein Eek. Please find below a couple of snapshots.
4 comments
Tweets that mention International design in the Swedish nature -- Topsy.com says:
Jan 31, 2011
[…] This post was mentioned on Twitter by David Carlson, Felipe Martyn. Felipe Martyn said: International design in the Swedish nature: 20 designers at Biologiska is an exhibition about evolution and div… http://bit.ly/fm3wz7 […]
Christina says:
Jul 15, 2016
This article acivheed exactly what I wanted it to achieve.
http://carprotection.myfreeip.me/motorcycle_insurance_georgia.xml says:
Jul 20, 2016
Stacey… sending positive thoughts to you and your mom. I can’t even imagine. She sounds like a strong lady, you stay strong too.
http://www./ says:
Nov 25, 2016
ooh, very nice barns. the first home to horses and goats it seems. and not I'll be singing "Green Acres" all day long…so thanks for that!!! thanks for hosting Barn Charm each week Tricia, and happy week to you.