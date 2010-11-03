Design Academy Eindhoven graduation show 2010

culture / design / report announcement New David Report bulletin called Vulgarism We are happy to announce issue number 7 of David Report bulletin called Vulgarism. This new issue will take you on a trip into the ongoing convergence between design and art. Teapots in super size, huge Pinocchio dolls in mosaic, porcelain horse heads and knitted dogs. Is design flirting with art, or is it art...

culture / design Senses from Sweden Reijmyre Glassworks new launch Senses is a concept where each glass is named by the character of the wine and designed to best enhance the experience of it. The diamond shape of the glass facilitates the “swirl” that oxygenates the wine and releases its bouquet. Together with wine expert Sverker Magnusson the designer Lina Öhlund...