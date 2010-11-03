culture / design

Design Academy Eindhoven graduation show 2010

by David Carlson on Nov 3, 201015:28 6 Comments

Design Academy Eindhoven graduation show 2010 took place last week during the Dutch Design Week. The overall theme for the show was based on the changing role of the designer. The show was designed by Piet Hein Eek. Please find below a couple of snapshots.

6 comments

  1. remi says:

    Nov 3, 2010

    nice pictures! a friend of mine back home was there and he sayd that it was just awesome.

  2. Tweets that mention Design Academy Eindhoven graduation show 2010 | David Report blog -- Topsy.com says:

    Nov 3, 2010

  3. stevewckrt says:

    Nov 4, 2010

    Nice pictures.

  4. piumini moncler says:

    Nov 11, 2010

  5. Vinny says:

    Jul 16, 2016

  6. immobilienkredit rechner says:

    May 15, 2017

