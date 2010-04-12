lomography_bag

Lomography would only be half the fun without its vibrant colours. It is wonder that the new Lomography Slingshot Bags glow like the favourite Lomographs. A bag that is made for heavy duty lomographic needs. With three compartments, a magnetic closure, two handles, an adjustable strap and a special designed inner lining, the Lomography Slingshot Bag will look good on the streets this summer.

