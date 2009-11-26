The scented candle collection Calming Park is welcoming a new fragrance, « Amber – Pepper » a stunning mix exclusively put together by bruno Pieters.

A black wrapping, suggestive of the finest of nappa leather, lacquered black glass with a glossy shine and black wax finish off the look of the first perfumed candle by designer bruno Pieters. Whose creations are worn by a-listers such as Lady Gaga, Roisin Murphy, Jake Sheers and Diane Kruger

For his first scent, bruno Pieters has given the amber-pepper fragrance a spicy boost through the distinguished notes of black pepper and cumin, whereas the most refreshing notes come from bergamot, pepper leaves and Madagascar pepper. The amber-pepper mix owes its most-defining bouquet to the gentle woody/leathery scent of patchouli, cedarwood, leather, and the amber note of tonka bean and white musk.

« Amber – Pepper » is available from November 2009 as limited edition at selected bruno Pieters point of sales and by selected Calming Park stockists. Calming Park scented candles are made in Grasse, France, the world capital of perfume. They are made of organic palm wax and paraffin with a 12% perfume concentration. The founder of Calming Park, Olivier Rohrbach, is also a contributor every now and then here at David Report.

Ping Intressant.se