The scented candle collection Calming Park is welcoming a new fragrance, « Amber – Pepper » a stunning mix exclusively put together by bruno Pieters.
A black wrapping, suggestive of the finest of nappa leather, lacquered black glass with a glossy shine and black wax finish off the look of the first perfumed candle by designer bruno Pieters. Whose creations are worn by a-listers such as Lady Gaga, Roisin Murphy, Jake Sheers and Diane Kruger
For his first scent, bruno Pieters has given the amber-pepper fragrance a spicy boost through the distinguished notes of black pepper and cumin, whereas the most refreshing notes come from bergamot, pepper leaves and Madagascar pepper. The amber-pepper mix owes its most-defining bouquet to the gentle woody/leathery scent of patchouli, cedarwood, leather, and the amber note of tonka bean and white musk.
« Amber – Pepper » is available from November 2009 as limited edition at selected bruno Pieters point of sales and by selected Calming Park stockists. Calming Park scented candles are made in Grasse, France, the world capital of perfume. They are made of organic palm wax and paraffin with a 12% perfume concentration. The founder of Calming Park, Olivier Rohrbach, is also a contributor every now and then here at David Report.
4 comments
Scented Candles says:
Sep 1, 2010
Fortunately, soy-based candles can help with virtually soot-free burning with the additional benefit of cool burning and hence better fragrance release.
Paraffin wax is a derivative of kerosene so it is not surprising then that paraffin wax candles release soot into the air when burned and this soot can settle on your walls and surfaces and even be breathed in by you and everyone around you.
In contrast, soy-based wax candles are derived from all-natural soya beans that are grown all around the world.
Soy is made by hydrogenating the oil of soya beans, which are a renewable resource limited only to how many soya beans are grown.
So there you go “Soy candles are the very best”, great content and most followed blog.. keep up the good work! Well done, Lucas.
Millicent says:
Jul 16, 2016
…> In reality, Culture is the mother of twin sisters Order and Liberty. Yes. What is the *culture* that informs the men with guns who enforce sorveeignty? If democracy doesn't produce people with a culture appropriate for good government, I don't see why any other system should produce a ruling class with a culture appropriate for good government. All you get is a different set of conflicts of interest.
http://www.gamecoins.pro/ says:
Feb 28, 2017
Przyznasz, Å¼e Å›rednia prÄ™dkoÅ›Ä‡ 72 km/h dla pojazdu, ktÃ³ry maksymalnÄ… powinien mieÄ‡ 70 km/h to troszkÄ™ za duÅ¼o.Dla mnie dziaÅ‚anie byÅ‚o bardzo OK. Szkoda tylko, Å¼e krokodyli tak maÅ‚o. WÃ³wczas moÅ¼e PKS miaÅ‚by szanse teÅ¼ coÅ› zarobiÄ‡… W sumie temat rzeka.
http://www./ says:
Mar 1, 2017
Saw the 60 Minutes segment and from the looks of Zenyatta at Lane’s End, I’d bet dollars to doughnuts that the grand mare is in foal. They just have ‘that look’ about them…fuller right ahead of the flank than usual, etc. and I’ll bet we hear something very soon. gotta go….the Oaks is almost to run! Go Zazu!!