Ross Lovegrove about sustainable cities
Listen to designer Ross Lovegrove talk about his philosophy of sustainable cities.
My company Designboost went to Milan and made thirteen filmed interviews on the topic of sustainable cities. We met up with some of the worlds most acknowledged designers. This week the interviews with Ilse Crawford, Tom Dixon, Konstantin Grcic, Arik Levy, Ross Lovegrove, Katrin Olina and Satyendra Pakhale are released. Next week we will release six more interviews with Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, Kristina Dryza, Richard Hutten, James Irvine, Tim Power and Patricia Urquiola.
4 comments
Frederik Truelsen says:
Jun 5, 2009
great ideas and great interview, loved it.
check out co2penhagen.com
sven Lalund says:
Jun 15, 2009
My god, that guy again. He is selling hot air since years and people still interview him? I am disappointed David that you interviewed that joke of a designer.
His sunglasses and beard is as ridicoulus as his design.
He got a record in the guiness book for being the Copymaster Nr.1
Poor companies who spend money on his senseless prototypes, everything he ever designed is a flop. If this guy was living on royalties he would have starved since years.
Milly says:
Jan 7, 2017
