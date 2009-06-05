Ross Lovegrove about sustainable cities

culture / design / sustainability Can you imagine the city skyline of tomorrow? The Knowledge company Designboost is interested to explore the personal viewpoint of sustainable cities of some of the worlds most acknowledged designers. To find out Designboost went to Milan Design Week and made a MiniBoost. The MiniBoost resulted in thirteen unique interviews. The seven first interviews are released today and include personalities like Ilse Crawford, Tom...

architecture / culture / design / sustainability Discussions on the sustainable city I participated in a round table discussion yesterday in Stockholm which concerned thinking around the sustainable city. The discussion was hosted by the Swedish Ministry of the Environment in combination with Ministry of Cultureand both Andreas Carlgren (Minister for the Environment) and Lena Adelsohn-Liljeroth (Minister for Culture) were involved. Peter Örn was moderator, he’s the chairman...