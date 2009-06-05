culture / design / sustainability

Ross Lovegrove about sustainable cities

by David Carlson on Jun 5, 20098:34 4 Comments

Listen to designer Ross Lovegrove talk about his philosophy of sustainable cities.

My company Designboost went to Milan and made thirteen filmed interviews on the topic of sustainable cities. We met up with some of the worlds most acknowledged designers. This week the interviews with Ilse Crawford, Tom Dixon, Konstantin Grcic, Arik Levy, Ross Lovegrove, Katrin Olina and Satyendra Pakhale are released. Next week we will release six more interviews with Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, Kristina Dryza, Richard Hutten, James Irvine, Tim Power and Patricia Urquiola.

Stay tuned for more videos!

4 comments

  1. Frederik Truelsen says:

    Jun 5, 2009

    great ideas and great interview, loved it.

    check out co2penhagen.com

  2. sven Lalund says:

    Jun 15, 2009

    My god, that guy again. He is selling hot air since years and people still interview him? I am disappointed David that you interviewed that joke of a designer.
    His sunglasses and beard is as ridicoulus as his design.
    He got a record in the guiness book for being the Copymaster Nr.1
    Poor companies who spend money on his senseless prototypes, everything he ever designed is a flop. If this guy was living on royalties he would have starved since years.

  3. David Report blog » Impressions from Milan Design Week 2009 says:

    Sep 13, 2009

    […] with top international designers. Seven of them are released so far (you can see two of theme here and […]

  4. Milly says:

    Jan 7, 2017

    something to the effect that whatever can be imagined actually does exist. So.2aherem&#82e1;Yewh and we all know (or should) where that somewhere is..The monkey mind, with its superb imagination.Not exactly a place I’d trust to save my anything. And I really do regard William Blake as an advanced person.Or maybe I’m just imagining it..“God appears, and God is light,To those poor souls who dwell in night;But does a human form displayTo those who dwell in realms of day.”

