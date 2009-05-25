Never Use White Type on a Black Background: And 50 Other Ridiculous Design Rules is a new and interesting book from Bispublishers.
The world of fashion and design is inundated with a seemingly endless list of rules. Think of ‘Less is More’, ‘Form Follows Function’, ‘Keep it Simple’, ‘Dress Your Age’ and the list goes on and on. They’re familiar sayings that some designers consider to be valuable words of wisdom, which serve as a guiding line and source of inspiration.
To others, these rules are mere restrictions: design dogmas and fashion formulae that need to be bended, twisted or broken altogether.
Granted, creativity knows no bounds and therefore it seems rather ridiculous to restrict that creativity by sticking to a couple of age-old rules. However, in some cases the rules seem more like the basic principles that every designer should love, honor and obey.
Never Use White Type on a Black Background And 50 other Ridiculous Design Rules collects 51 famous and obscure design rules that are accompanied by chronologically placed quotes (courtesy of designers, architects, fashion designers, typographers and other creatives) and an image that either negates or supports the rule.
Whichever side of the fence you yourself are sitting on in the rules debate, you’re bound to find this book a source of inspiration, comfort, joy or just good old fun. Enjoy.
Nosie says:
May 26, 2009
Hey david, I have to agree with this…Never use white type on black background…Cos people with astigmatism have great issure on reading it..
PS: but I use it one my design all the time..hahaha!
Nouvel Fashion says:
May 26, 2009
Nevertheless dona t assume color and type dona t mix; on the contrary, color used well can add focus and energy to your message. Nouvel Fashion
Susan says:
Oct 7, 2009
I agree that old rules are often meant to be broken, or at least consideration of creatively breaking them That said, I’m reminded of a series of text-only (largely 36-point) exhibit posters I once read that were–white type on black background. It became increasing difficult to read. My eyes involuntarily started seeing optical illusions of black and white horizontal stripes.
Overall, I think white text on black can have brilliant moments of effective visual appeal; just not in the situation I described.
