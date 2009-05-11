design

More Milan Design Week snapshots

by Kristina Dryza on May 11, 200921:28 2 Comments

Snapshots from the Milan Design Week / Milan Furniture Fair.

milan_furniture_fair

milan_design_week

milan_furniture_fair

milan_duomo

milan_design_week

milan_furniture_fair

img_7659

veuve_clicquot

milan_design_week

milan_design_week

This is a new post by David Report contributor Kristina Dryza.

Related articles

Milan Design Week 09 preview: Artek
design

Milan Design Week 09 preview: Artek

by David Carlson on Apr 14, 2009 No Comments
Designed by Shigeru Ban, the 10-UNIT SYSTEM by Finish producer Artek is a novel furniture concept that will be launched in Milan during the Milan Design Week. The fully modular system is based on L-shaped units that can be combined in all sorts of ways to make furniture – a chair, a table, a bench....
Milan Design Week 09 preview: Monica Forster
design

Milan Design Week 09 preview: Monica Forster

by David Carlson on Apr 20, 2009 1 Comment
Here follows a couple of projects by Swedish designer Monica Förster that will be launched at the Milan Design Week 09. Cappellini presents in cooperation with Liljeholmens  and designer Monica Förster, a unique candle for the 2009 Milan design week. The stearin candle has a stylish character and is even more beautiful in formations or in pairs. The...
design

Confessions of a chair

by David Carlson on May 5, 2009 1 Comment
Confessions of a Chair took place in Milan between 22 – 27 April at the Oratorio della Passione Sant’Ambrogio and was an initiative of DAMn° magazine and Galleria Blanchaert with Elena Aguido & Alexandra Waldburg-Wolfegg. From making-up to breaking-up, Prophets & Penitents: Confessions of a Chair has now made the move from a 15th century...

2 comments

  1. Elizabetth says:

    Jun 4, 2009

    Hej David!

    Bra blogg du har o jag älskar första bilden på de färgglada barock fåtöljerna..coolt..

    ha de gott! mvh E

  2. Latesha says:

    Jan 6, 2017

    Have gone there twice, a beifuautl place. But have not posted any pictures. The reason is known to you. :-)Maybe when I go next time.BTW, Lovely pictures. Keep posting them.

