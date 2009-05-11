More Milan Design Week snapshots

design Milan Design Week 09 preview: Artek Designed by Shigeru Ban, the 10-UNIT SYSTEM by Finish producer Artek is a novel furniture concept that will be launched in Milan during the Milan Design Week. The fully modular system is based on L-shaped units that can be combined in all sorts of ways to make furniture – a chair, a table, a bench....

design Milan Design Week 09 preview: Monica Forster Here follows a couple of projects by Swedish designer Monica Förster that will be launched at the Milan Design Week 09. Cappellini presents in cooperation with Liljeholmens and designer Monica Förster, a unique candle for the 2009 Milan design week. The stearin candle has a stylish character and is even more beautiful in formations or in pairs. The...