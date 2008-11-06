The discussion continues

design / report announcement New report about 5 key design trends We are happy to announce a brand new issue of the David Report bulletin. In this issue we will bring forward five key design trends, that we believe in one way or another will change the future. We will leave the surface to instead go in depth and relate our five key design trends to...

commercial life / design / sustainability What is David Report bulletin? The David Report bulletin is my quarterly trend report which I have been producing for little more than a year. It has a design perspective and a humanistic approach concerning the intersection between culture, business-life and global society. I’m trying to make a difference by challenging the conventional mindset. Claes Foxerus from the blog foxerus.com...