design

The discussion continues

by David Carlson on Nov 6, 200812:54 4 Comments

There has been a lot of reaction in the blogoshpere concerning our latest report called “5 Key Design Trends“. That’s fun, we like the discussion to continue and evolve. Below I’m posting a few of them. Check them out, they are all an interesting read.

Apartment therapy, Psfk, Home rejuvenation, Dexigner, Hi-id, Design Milk, Designophy, Mocoloco, Martin Koser, Trendbites, Desire to inspire, Live modern, Trendbird, Gems Sty, bwl zwei null, Frizzifrizzi, A ghost of daisies, Will it brand, Das Kulturmanagement blog, Addidea, Daidesignblog, Moneyfoxs, Foxerus, Yourtail, Daymoon design, Heyho, polymerclay daily, Docstoc, Design Latvia, Change the thought, Ffffound, Designcentre, Fav.or.it.

Andra bloggar om: , , , ,

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous articleChange can happen - Barack Obama Next articleTokyo Design Week 2008

Related articles

New report about 5 key design trends
design / report announcement

New report about 5 key design trends

by David Carlson on Oct 19, 2008 8 Comments
We are happy to announce a brand new issue of the David Report bulletin. In this issue we will bring forward five key design trends, that we believe in one way or another will change the future. We will leave the surface to instead go in depth and relate our five key design trends to...
commercial life / design / sustainability

What is David Report bulletin?

by David Carlson on Jan 25, 2007 1 Comment
The David Report bulletin is my quarterly trend report which I have been producing for little more than a year. It has a design perspective and a humanistic approach concerning the intersection between culture, business-life and global society. I’m trying to make a difference by challenging the conventional mindset. Claes Foxerus from the blog foxerus.com...
design

Future of shopping

by David Carlson on Jan 23, 2008 7 Comments
Future of shopping is a project initiated by Christine Hedström/Design United and Dr. Ronald Jones, Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies, Konstfack. The result from the course at Konstfack will be presented by the students as a future shop in the mall Gallerian at Hamngatan in Stockholm February 5-14. The picture above is a rough sketch of...

4 comments

  1. alis says:

    Nov 17, 2008

    Hello! It was such a thought-provoking read. In fact, it isn’t only English blogs that your report is being discussed; it’s featured in my parents’ blog [http://meyvelitepe.typepad.com] in Turkish.

  2. David Carlson says:

    Nov 17, 2008

    Alis, that is great to hear!

  3. Kiana says:

    Jul 15, 2016

    If not for your writing this topic could be very cotolvuned and oblique.

  4. http://www./ says:

    Jan 10, 2017

    que vous dÃ©crivez comme une idÃ©e de Dostoievski: « La Terre Promise n’existe pas », est tout simplement une idÃ©e chrÃ©tienne: « Le Royaume de Dieu n’est pas de ce monde. »Sinon MÃ¼ller connait pas.

What do you think?

Name required

Website

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

About David Report

David Report is an influential blog and online magazine that since 2006 explores the intersection of design, culture and business. Our readers share our interest and curiosity in everything from art, architecture, culture, design and fashion to food, innovation, music, sustainability and travel.

Instagram

Newsletter

Loading...Loading...


© 2017 David Report. All Rights Reserved.
Created by oblador, theme originally by wpshower.