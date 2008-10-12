travel

Helenekilde as a nice hideaway

by David Carlson on Oct 12, 200811:29 2 Comments

helenekilde

The small and personal Helenekilde bath hotel and boardinghouse in Tisvildeleje on the northern tip of the Danish island Sjaelland is the perfect hideaway for a relaxed weekend. Helenekilde is a good example of a supreme regionalism. Something at least I personally are looking for in a time of heavy homogenisation and globalisation. Don’t miss to take a walk along the beach if you are going there. It almost has a rough Bretagne feeling to it.

helenekilde

helenekilde

helenekilde

helenekilde

helenekilde

Ping Intressant.se

tags technorati :

Andra bloggar om: , , , , , ,

Tags: , , ,

Previous articleSpotify video Next articleDesignboost starts today

Related articles

Luxury hotel experience in Milan
architecture / design / travel

Luxury hotel experience in Milan

by David Carlson on Feb 20, 2007 4 Comments
A few month ago Nhow hotel opened its doors in Milan, the capital of fashion and design. It has already turned into one of the reference points for social life in Milan. It is a thought after hotel experience for urban commuters. Nhow hotel is a full-scale laboratory of trends in the very latest, contemporary...
Hotel Budir on Iceland
culture / travel

Hotel Budir on Iceland

by David Carlson on Dec 14, 2007 1 Comment
Hotel Budir is nicely situated at the end of the habitable world in the north-west part of Iceland. The hotel was originally founded in 1948 and has ever since been immensely popular among a cosmopolitan clientele. Unfortunately, the old Hotel Budir burned down in 2001. It was rebuilt immediately and re-opened in 2003. The new...
The Ace Hotel Portland
travel

The Ace Hotel Portland

by Kristina Dryza on Jun 1, 2008 4 Comments
The Ace hotel Portland: what a boutique hotel should look and feel like. This is post by David Report contributor Kristina Dryza. Ping Intressant.se tags technorati : portland oregon ace hotel boutique hotel Andra bloggar om: hotell, resa, foto, design, inredning, portland

2 comments

  1. Websites tagged "hotell" on Postsaver says:

    Aug 1, 2009

    […] – Helenekilde as a nice hideaway saved by debaird2009-07-28 – day off! saved by DanielEtra2009-07-26 – Hotell SKIATHOS PALACE […]

  2. steam key generator says:

    Feb 12, 2017

    You can find steam gift cards and wallet codes at retail stores across the world in a variety of denomination. you can buy unlimited games and get more codes to keep shopping every time a sale is on it,s free safe and will unlock the world of PC gaming for you.

What do you think?

Name required

Website

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

About David Report

David Report is an influential blog and online magazine that since 2006 explores the intersection of design, culture and business. Our readers share our interest and curiosity in everything from art, architecture, culture, design and fashion to food, innovation, music, sustainability and travel.

Instagram

Newsletter

Loading...Loading...


© 2017 David Report. All Rights Reserved.
Created by oblador, theme originally by wpshower.