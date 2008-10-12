Helenekilde as a nice hideaway

The small and personal Helenekilde bath hotel and boardinghouse in Tisvildeleje on the northern tip of the Danish island Sjaelland is the perfect hideaway for a relaxed weekend. Helenekilde is a good example of a supreme regionalism. Something at least I personally are looking for in a time of heavy homogenisation and globalisation. Don’t miss to take a walk along the beach if you are going there. It almost has a rough Bretagne feeling to it.
