I was thinking about a quote by Stella McCartney the other day. It goes “I think doing anything is better than nothing”. It was her answer on a question why she sometimes wear leather shoes. I think that here answer is really true and it covers difference sectors as well.

If we think of sustainability for example. Sustainability is not about doing nothing (even if a lot if people seem to believe that…). It’s impossible to be static in a dynamic world.

And if we talk about food. I’m a vegetarian myself, but I eat fish. I don’t know if there are a special term for that. But anyway, quite often I have to defend why I eat fish. Isn’t that strange?

Nowadays when I have to answer that question I borrow Stella’s quote; “I think doing anything is better than nothing”.

What do you think?