Doing anythingby David Carlson on Oct 6, 2008 • 9:47 7 Comments
I was thinking about a quote by Stella McCartney the other day. It goes “I think doing anything is better than nothing”. It was her answer on a question why she sometimes wear leather shoes. I think that here answer is really true and it covers difference sectors as well.
If we think of sustainability for example. Sustainability is not about doing nothing (even if a lot if people seem to believe that…). It’s impossible to be static in a dynamic world.
And if we talk about food. I’m a vegetarian myself, but I eat fish. I don’t know if there are a special term for that. But anyway, quite often I have to defend why I eat fish. Isn’t that strange?
Nowadays when I have to answer that question I borrow Stella’s quote; “I think doing anything is better than nothing”.
What do you think?
William Thirteen says:
Oct 6, 2008
i think the term is Veg-aquarian…..
Aaron says:
Oct 6, 2008
Pescatarian
aos says:
Oct 6, 2008
It is better to do something. No matter how politically motivated someone is, they cannot make the best choices across the board. I think one of the central definers of being human is being inconsistent. No way around it.
For one thing, you need to be aware of issues and awareness requires an investment of time. Existence itself is consumption of resources so you have to come to terms with that. After that, you can just try to be a little bit kind, a little bit less wasteful.
You just have to pick your battles.
emma ::emmas designblogg:: says:
Oct 8, 2008
I think the term for your eating habits is pescatorian.
I really like Stella’s quote, and I think it can be applied to a much broader area! It suits my thoughts exactly on subjects as wide as creativity, cooking, love, raising kids and just life in general…
Michelle says:
Oct 8, 2008
debbie says:
Oct 22, 2008
It’s so easy to judge others. I think it’s up to each individual to make a real effort on their own scale, try to do better every day and to increase our consciousness on issues that effect us all.
