architecture / commercial life / design / sustainability

The Olde Bell Inn

by David Carlson on Jun 23, 20089:49 3 Comments

The essence of what Ilse Crawford and her Studioilse does is identity. They create the the big idea behind a brand its emotional values, and then make them visible and tangible through design.

The Olde Bell Inn encompasses a 16th century Tudor barn for big parties, a Malt House for medium gathering and dining rooms for a dozen or more, with parts of the building dating back to 1135.

Now The Olde Bell Inn has been gently transformed and is the first in a family of modern coaching Inns. Using locally sourced food cooked simply; eating drinking and lodgings. Ilse’s line is ‘Local chairs, local cheese’. 25 minutes drive from Heathrow and within hour of central London. You can say that Ilse is re-inventing the traditional English Inn.

Related articles

Aesop by Studioilse
architecture / commercial life / design

Aesop by Studioilse

by David Carlson on Jun 6, 2008 1 Comment
Studioilse’s design of the Aesop shop translates the company values through a loving restoration of the historic fabric, paired with modern and clean interventions. As in all her work Ilse Crawford with her Studioilse has added a lot of emotions to the interior. Simple and modern design. A central ceramic sink to emphasise the ritual...
commercial life / design / sustainability

What is David Report bulletin?

by David Carlson on Jan 25, 2007 1 Comment
The David Report bulletin is my quarterly trend report which I have been producing for little more than a year. It has a design perspective and a humanistic approach concerning the intersection between culture, business-life and global society. I’m trying to make a difference by challenging the conventional mindset. Claes Foxerus from the blog foxerus.com...
Responsible design from Mater
commercial life / design / sustainability

Responsible design from Mater

by David Carlson on Sep 9, 2007 3 Comments
Mater is a completely new design brand from Denmark that are launching their first collection at the Maison et Objet fair in Paris this week. On top of their great products Mater acts with social responsibility deep in its genes from the start. They have started a foundation that funds social and environmental initiatives conducted...

3 comments

  1. a-foton » The Olde Bell Inn says:

    Jun 24, 2008

  2. Malinda says:

    Jul 15, 2016

    This does look prinosimg. I’ll keep coming back for more.

  3. http://www./ says:

    Nov 24, 2016

    mary · lunedÃ¬, 10 dicembre 2012, 8:18 amvedi,un Monti Presidente della Repubblica,come vigile istituzionale,lo vedrei bene,tranquillizzerebbe tutti,al di la’ delle maggioranze e dei governi,sette anni sarebbero una garanzis di democrazia istituzionale

About David Report

David Report is an influential blog and online magazine that since 2006 explores the intersection of design, culture and business. Our readers share our interest and curiosity in everything from art, architecture, culture, design and fashion to food, innovation, music, sustainability and travel.

