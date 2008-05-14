To consume or notby David Carlson on May 14, 2008 • 14:44 7 Comments
I just read some comments to the latest David Report bulletin called “I shop therefore I am” in “The Marketer Who Went Off Consumption”. It’s a year-long book-as-a-blog experiment in why we choose to consume, or not, written by India based Gaurav Mishra. In a very clear and comprehensible way he is putting together a couple of important trends that in one way or another describes how our consumption pattern are about to change:
– From conspicuous consumption to conscious consumption.
– From brand-consciousness to background-consciousness.
– From synthetic to organic.
– From mass-produced to hand-crafted.
– From global to local.
– From short-term to sustainable.
– From fashionable to durable.
– From valuing things to valuing insights.
– From fitting in/ standing out to being.
– From buying more to buying less.
– From doing more to doing less.
– From multi-tasking to down-shifting.
– From buying to sharing/ exchanging.
– From owning to experiencing.
– From having to giving.
Sounds quite attractive to me… What do you think?
Gaurav Mishra says:
May 14, 2008
Dear David,
Thanks for the mention. 🙂
– G
Richard Gould says:
May 14, 2008
Many of these were noted by Don Peppers in “The One to One Future”(1993). I remember Don emphatically preaching about the eminent death of the Brand. I argued with him then and still believe that the consumer needs the Brand to allow them to edit their choices among many other things.
Richard
Washington, DC
David Carlson says:
May 14, 2008
Gaurav – my pleasure
Richard – Brand or not, I think it is about time that each and everyone start to think about what’s really important in their lives. If it is brands – ok, it’s their decision of course. If it is something not related to brands, like time or quality time with their family, fine as well. The most important thing is to reflect about your life every now and then. According to me, a life is much too valuable to waste, you have to put yourself behind the steering wheel.
tim says:
May 15, 2008
From ‘just’ buying to buying just
