I just read some comments to the latest David Report bulletin called “I shop therefore I am” in “The Marketer Who Went Off Consumption”. It’s a year-long book-as-a-blog experiment in why we choose to consume, or not, written by India based Gaurav Mishra. In a very clear and comprehensible way he is putting together a couple of important trends that in one way or another describes how our consumption pattern are about to change:

– From conspicuous consumption to conscious consumption.

– From brand-consciousness to background-consciousness.

– From synthetic to organic.

– From mass-produced to hand-crafted.

– From global to local.

– From short-term to sustainable.

– From fashionable to durable.

– From valuing things to valuing insights.

– From fitting in/ standing out to being.

– From buying more to buying less.

– From doing more to doing less.

– From multi-tasking to down-shifting.

– From buying to sharing/ exchanging.

– From owning to experiencing.

– From having to giving.

Sounds quite attractive to me… What do you think?

