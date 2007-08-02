To mark the release of The Simpsons Movie, colette has invited several artists to customise the Bart figurine (Toy2R). From the sold pieces, 3400 euros will go to the Red Cross. Marc Jacobs and Karl Lagerfeld, among others, have been to the colette to pay homage to the yellow Simpsons family from Springfield visiting Paris for Harper’s Bazaar magazine: see some exclusive photos below. You can find a wide selection of Simpsons products, books, DVDs and sweets in the Colette eshop.
Andra bloggar om: film, simpsons, the simpsons movie, bio, colette, marc jacobs, lagerfeldt
