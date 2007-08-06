commercial life / design

Absolut Grcic

by David Carlson on Aug 6, 200719:53 7 Comments

Here follows some further images of the Absolut Grcic glassware project by Konstantin Grcic for Absolut which I wrote about yesterday. I especially like the image of Konstantin Grcic on the table with one of the new glasses by his side! As I mentioned in the post yesterday I have design directed the project together with my friend Mårten Knutsson. It was a real challenge, not only because the glasses had to meet the requirements from the bar and restaurant world concerning function and durability, the glassware needed a subtle branding because it will be an important messenger for the Absolut brand in the future. Manufacturing adaptation was in focus all the way through the project. The production will probably reach a million copies a year!

Konstantin Grcic for ABSOLUT

Konstantin Grcic for ABSOLUT

Konstantin Grcic for ABSOLUT

7 comments

    Aug 6, 2007

  2. Jim Rait says:

    Aug 8, 2007

    A million a year! That is a lot of glass… I remember in the 1970’s being stunned at 45 aeroengines a month, in the 80’s by 400 computers per month and then being stunned at a million plastic bottles per month in the 90’s!
    Design in an industrial context is challenging whatever the industry!
    Great to see Absolut(ely) fabulous work!

  3. David Carlson says:

    Aug 9, 2007

    Jim, I’m glad to read that you like the glassware. As you are saying, it is really interesting to be involved in design in a real industrial context!

    Nov 20, 2007

    Jun 4, 2008

  6. Trudy says:

    Jul 15, 2016

