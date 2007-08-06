Here follows some further images of the Absolut Grcic glassware project by Konstantin Grcic for Absolut which I wrote about yesterday. I especially like the image of Konstantin Grcic on the table with one of the new glasses by his side! As I mentioned in the post yesterday I have design directed the project together with my friend Mårten Knutsson. It was a real challenge, not only because the glasses had to meet the requirements from the bar and restaurant world concerning function and durability, the glassware needed a subtle branding because it will be an important messenger for the Absolut brand in the future. Manufacturing adaptation was in focus all the way through the project. The production will probably reach a million copies a year!

