Gilles Belley did just send me some pictures of their latest works about energy. It is some smart electrical accessories currently shown at the exhibition ” So Watt ! du design dans l’énergie” (So Watt ! design sheds a light on energy), Espace Electra, Paris, France. The objects propose an alternative relationship to power control. There are four different objects:
– Nootan, electrical accessories range which consists of sockets, switches and plinth which reveal the electric landscape. Only a shadow of these electrical equipments is highlighted by a faint light, a naturally coloured reflection on the wall.
– Power-peg, an outlet for battery charger. An outlet that eliminates energy waste, it automatically cuts off the power supply when the devices is fully charged. Several cords can be attached to it.
– Semaphore, a warning light that provides information concerning power flow variations by changing colour, green during busy periods and orange indicate peak hours in local production. Everyone can therefore contribute by temporarily reducing one’s consumption for a collective approach to a better energy management.
– Energy saving adaptor, which reduces energy waste from the stand-by mode of electrical appliances. It automatically turns off office equipment that are left on unnecessarily.
Semaphore and the Energy saving adaptor are co-designed by the Edf design department.
I like the work and visions of Gilles Belley a lot. This is the kind of responsible design I was talking about as a contrast to the style of the Vulgarism which I described in my latest David Report bulletin. To me design is more than simple styling. It is about solving problems and adding functionality to everyday life. Just like the smart electrical accessories by Gilles Belley are doing.
